With more than 30 years combined experience in the food service industry Suzanne Miller and Brian Cole know the business. Friends for more than 20 years with resumes boasting Instant Karma, Eagle Drive-In, Crabby's and Wilder's — and even as far back as Gene's Dairy Jane — few are more qualified to be running a restaurant.
While it takes a lot to get the ball rolling to open the doors to a new eating establishment, it can roll a lot faster as things come together, even during a pandemic. Just as their plans came together, both Suzanne and Brian came down with COVID-19.
They have recovered, and, at Suzanne's insistence, the eating establishment opened a year ago last month as Beast and Barrel. Visit them at 530 S. Main St. in downtown Joplin, and a new sign lets you know the name is transitioning to B&B Beastro, a clever twist to being bistro oriented.
Featuring traditional cuisine with a modern spin, originally the "beast" title was a nod to offering various meats including elk and bison, but fluctuating meat prices and some lack of availability changed that plan.
Look at the menu and you find familiar favorites, as well as dishes that just might make you want to experience more than one offering. With dishes such as Brussels Bleu and bacon-wrapped figs, hand-cut fillet and beast stroganoff, you might not realize many dishes are vegetarian or can be made vegetarian.
The kitchen serves only in-house made sauces and everything on a plate or in a bowl starts with quality ingredients. It offers a weekly special and some dinner-style lunch portions before 4 p.m.
One plan that has held fast is on the barrel side. Suzanne and Brian try to focus on American-made liquors, including North American-produced vodka. No pre-made mixes here — only freshly made seasonal and standard cocktails.
You may want to eat dessert first to ensure room to enjoy the triple fruit bread pudding. Featuring blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, it is topped with white chocolate sauce. B&B's owners define a slab of any food as three portions and that might be just right for ordering the bread pudding because it is something you don't want to miss.
After enjoying your meal and dessert, step next door to Suzanne and Brian's newest joint venture, Plant Parenthood, scheduled to open this week.
Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., B&B Beastro embraces the downtown art culture with two good friends and their loyal employees serving creative food.
Time to grill
Some nicer weather and the start of spring means grilling. The orange chicken is sure to become a favorite.
Not a fan of broccoli? Other veggies, such as carrots, can be substituted in the souffle. Don't let the name souffle make you steer clear off this one. It sounds fancy but is super easy. Both recipes are from "Lawry's Weekend Gourmet Meals in Minutes."
Happy first week of spring and happy eating.
Grilled orange chicken
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
- Garlic salt
Score chicken on both sides; place in shallow glass dish.
In small bowl, combine orange peel and juice, oil, Worcestershire sauce and lemon pepper. Pour over chicken to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to one hour. Remove chicken from marinade; reserve liquid.
Sprinkle both sides of chicken with garlic salt. Grill chicken over medium heat 10 to 15 minutes or until tender and cooked through, basting once with reserved marinade.
Yields 4 servings.
Easy broccoli souffle
- 1 1/2 cups cooked broccoli, well drained
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese
- 3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
In food processor or blender, puree broccoli. Add remaining ingredients; blend well.
Pour into medium casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until puffy and top is browned. Serve immediately.
Yields 6 servings.
