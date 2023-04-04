Thinking about Easter food brings to mind ham, hot cross buns and deviled eggs. There are some reasons for these choices.
Ham is believed to be a traditional Easter meat because pigs were usually dispatched in the fall and cured over the winter. This meant the meat was ready to eat by Easter.
I was maybe 10 or 11 years old when I remember my dad taking a big ham, rubbing it down with salt and spices, placing it in a galvanized tub, covering it with a heavy cloth and storing it in the crawl space under our house. He occasionally pulled the tub out and reapplied the topping to the ham.
Months later, that was the most flavorful meat I have ever enjoyed, and I remember it to this day. Sounds kind of scary to me now, but Dad knew what he was doing.
Hot cross buns feature the cross carved into the top to represent the cross on which Christ died and the spices in the bread are said to represent the spices used to embalm his body.
Eggs are said to symbolize rebirth. Deviled eggs are familiar on Easter dinners and are especially a focus after Easter, utilizing leftover hard-boiled Easter eggs.
Coloring Easter eggs was a tradition we enjoyed as kids because plastic eggs were not as available as they are today. On rainy Easter Sundays, we hid the eggs in the house.
The first year of doing this taught us to count how many eggs were hidden so we could account for all of them. You don’t want a boiled egg left unattended behind the living room drapes. That’s an odor not easily forgotten.
While Easter dinner is enjoyed by many, breakfast and brunch are popular holiday meals. It’s easy to make bunny pancakes with different round sizes of batter. French toast, sweet rolls and muffins, egg casseroles and quiche are good choices. Ham can also make a morning appearance.
Whatever your Easter meal plans, I hope you can celebrate this holiday with family, remembering the reason for the day.
Today’s recipes are adapted from Taste of Home. The fruit dish is perfect for any meal on Easter. Fits in with breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. The casserole is a make-ahead meal that’s filling and tasty and great for breakfast or brunch. Happy Easter, and happy eating.
Glazed fruit
1 cup orange juice
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 1/2 cups cubed melon
1 1/2 cups firm bananas, sliced
1 cup green grapes
1 cup halved fresh strawberries
In small saucepan, mix juice, sugar and cornstarch until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened.
Transfer to small bowl; cool slightly. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
Just before serving, mix fruit in large bowl; drizzle with orange juice mixture and toss gently to coat. Yields 5 servings.
Sausage and pancake casserole
1 pound bulk sausage
2 cups baking/biscuit mix
1 1/3 cups milk
2 eggs
1/4 cup canola oil
2 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Maple syrup
In skillet cook sausage; drain.
Mix baking mix, eggs and oil until blended; stir in sausage. Pour into greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with apples and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
To bake, let stand at room temperature while oven preheats to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 45 minutes. Serve with syrup. Yields 8 servings.
