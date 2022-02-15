Special processed American meat. Sizzle pork and mmm. A derivative of the phrase spiced ham.
These are three guesses as to the significance of the name Spam. While these three guesses are just that, the true answer is known only by a few former employees. The name was actually the result of a contest that awarded the winner $100.
We may not be able to guess the true meaning behind the name, and few people would guess that a cookbook named “The Ultimate Spam Cookbook” could offer more than 100 recipes featuring the iconic luncheon meat.
There are recipes for everyday favorites with Spam as a substitute such as burgers and sliders, BLTs, breakfast casseroles and mac and cheese. Showing Spam’s versatility, there are also ideas for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sloppy Joes, burritos, tacos and nachos. How about adding Spam to monkey bread, gravy and spaghetti?
Myths abound as to the ingredients in Spam, but in reality, it actually boasts no mystery meat. The main ingredient, listed as pork with ham, is in reality pork shoulder and pork ham. No scraps. Mixed with sodium, water, potato starch plus sodium nitrate as a preservative, the pork is pressed into the familiar shape.
Spam was first produced in 1937, and by the ‘40s more than 70% of urban Americans had Spam in the cupboard. Its popularity really took off when more than 100 million pounds of Spam fed Allied troops during World War II. By 1959, more than 1 billion cans had been produced. As of 2020, that number had climbed to 8 billion.
Locally, besides classic Spam, you can stock up on flavors such as jalapeno, hot and spicy, hickory smoke, oven roasted turkey and bacon, as well as lite and less sodium. They also offer cheese, chorizo, garlic and teriyaki.
World travelers will find Spam available at many destinations. In Southeast Asia, a Spam gift pack would be a welcome wedding gift and considered a luxury. The Philippines boasts The Spam Jam, a restaurant based solely around the brand. The annual per person Spam consumption in Guam is 16 cans per person.
Then there is Hawaii, where Spam’s popularity is unmatched, and it is almost a national food served just about everywhere. Selling more than 7 million cans per year, most ends up in the popular fried Spam and rice dish.
If you are so inclined, think about a nostalgic meal featuring Spam. You just may enjoy its convenience and flavor.
Straight from the Spam cookbook we offer the hash and pizza recipes — easy recipes to highlight the main ingredient.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Spam breakfast hash
1 (12-ounce) can Spam Classic, diced
2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
1 finely chopped onion
2 large potatoes, peeled and diced
1/2 each green and red bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Heat oil over medium heat in 10-inch skillet. Cook onions 3 minutes or until translucent. Add potatoes and cook 7 to 10 minutes or until golden.
Stir in Spam and bell peppers; cook until heated through and browned. Stir in parsley and pepper. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Spam pizza
1 (10-ounce) can refrigerated pizza crust
6 ounces Provolone cheese slices
1 can Spam, cut in thin squares
1 (16-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
Grease 14-inch pizza pan or 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Unroll dough and press in pan. Top with cheese. Arrange remaining ingredients over cheese.
Bake at 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown. Yields 8 servings.
