I always had difficulty grasping the fact that Elvis Presley was the same age as my mother. I remember his dance moves in comparison to hers. Actually, I don't ever remember Mom having dance moves, so there was no comparison.
Had he not died on August 16, 1977, Elvis would be 86 years old. Unfortunately, when he died at the age of 42, Elvis was overweight and not in good health and those are our last memories. A lot of us have similar tastes in food but Elvis lacked moderation in quantity and thus calories.
Elvis enjoyed a regular diet of burnt bacon sandwiches, fried biscuits, bacon wrapped meatballs, fresh daily made brownies and banana pudding and peanut butter and banana sandwiches fried floating in butter in a skillet. There was also half a stick of bologna baked and covered with barbecue sauce.
Mary Jenkins Langston, the Graceland cook, shares a story of a hospitalized Elvis, placed on a diet, asking her to covertly deliver two hot dogs covered with sauerkraut to his hospital room. She did as asked and in a matter of minutes, his diet was history.
She was required to always have the kitchen stocked with cases of ground beef and Pepsi, potatoes and onions and vanilla and chocolate ice cream as well as fresh fruit and freshly squeezed orange juice. Bacon was also on the list because most times it was eaten, the recipe called for a full pound.
Really, not anything on the list was out of the ordinary other than quantity. Mary cooked many a meal in Graceland's windowless kitchen with its bright yellow refrigerator, avocado green dishwasher and supposedly the first microwave sold in Memphis.
There are many stories of Elvis' love of good Southern cooking . A favorite breakfast of the King is said to have been a defrosted loaf of frozen white bread, flattened and filled with crumbled bacon, hot sausage and grated mozzarella cheese, rolled up, baked and served with eggs.
The Fool's Gold loaf was an 8,000 calorie Denver-based fave consisting of a hollowed out loaf of bread filled with a jar of peanut butter, a jar of jelly and a pound of bacon. Years ago, Scott Meeker recorded Duke Mason and me building one of these sandwiches. It was delicious so I understand the draw to it.
All the known ingredients in Elvis' favorite foods seems to make one wonder who else had a hand in planning his wedding brunch menu, which featured roasted suckling pig and Southern fried chicken along with the surprising oysters Rockefeller and lobster. Something for everyone.
The celebration was topped off with the five-foot, six-tier yellow sponge cake filled with apricot marmalade and featuring 1,600 marzipan roses. That was a sad day for many fans but didn't dull his popularity.
As we observe the anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley on Monday, I remember the younger Elvis who stole our hearts, really was the King of Rock and Roll and who happened to get great enjoyment from eating. I share two recipes said to be among his favorites. The meatloaf recipe is from a Graceland postcard and the potato salad is found in "Fit for a King."
Thank you, thank you very much and happy eating.
Meatloaf
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 minced garlic cloves
- 3 eggs
- 1 sleeve saltine crackers, crushed
- 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
Mix all ingredients together and form into loaf. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Mix together 2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce and 1/2 cup ketchup and pour over loaf. Bake for an additional 15 minutes.
Potato salad
- 2 pounds small potatoes
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 chopped hard boiled eggs
- 1 cup diced celery
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 3 tablespoons sweet pickle juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Boil potatoes in salted water until tender; drain and cool. Slice into large bowl; add onion, eggs and celery. In separate bowl, mix remaining ingredients and toss into potatoes. Chill 3 hours.
