Growing up on a street that really didn't go anywhere meant any traffic was either lost or coming to see us. This meant little opportunity for a money-making lemonade or Kool-Aid stand. I don't remember ever setting up a table and trying to sell cold drinks, and I kind of feel like I missed out on the fun.
Kool-Aid was a staple when we were kids, and lemonade was a special treat. I'm sure the cost of each had a lot to do with that. The infrequency of lemonade, of course, made it my favorite back then, and it still is today.
While bottled lemon juice is handy, it's hard to beat the real thing. It's usually cheaper to buy a whole bag versus a couple of lemons, so you may find yourself with lots of lemons on hand.
Not to worry — there's several ways to preserve them for later use. Once you have rinsed and patted the lemons dry, slice and lay them on a plastic wrap-lined baking sheet and freeze. Once frozen, store them in the freezer in freezer bags for up to three months.
Before you juice your lemons, be sure to save that wonderful zest. It will keep loosely packed in a freezer-safe container, and it's ready to be scooped out as needed. While organic lemons won't have wax on the outside and other lemons may, the wax won't harm you but can be removed before zesting. Simply pour boiling water over the lemons before using.
Freshly squeezed lemon juice is what most of us are after when we buy lemons. You will get about 2 tablespoons of juice from a medium lemon, and the juice will keep up to two weeks in the fridge. It helps boost your immune system and can help reduce inflammation. Add it to glazes and baked good, tea, salad dressings and seafood. Freeze it into ice cubes to add to your water or use them to keep your lemonade from diluting.
Once the lemon is juiced, the leftover peels can help your garbage disposal and microwave. Run three or four through the disposal and four or five in a microwave-safe bowl with a cup of water for five minutes to freshen and clean the microwave.
From the zest and juice to the peels, lemons really are no-waste, tasty and good to have on hand. I once again live on a dead-end street — so no lemonade stand for me — but that doesn't stop me from enjoying lemons.
Today's first recipe, as well as some of the lemon info, is from natashakitchen.com. Make the lemonade cherry or strawberry with fresh fruit or enjoy plain.
The last two recipes are from "The Best of Mr. Food Cookin' Quickies." The chicken is done in no time, and the pie can be made even quicker with thawed whipped topping instead of the whipping cream. Garnish with lemon slices to dress it up. It's cool and refreshing.
Stay safe and healthy, and happy eating.
Homemade lemonade
Simmer 1 cup water and 1 1/2 cups sugar until sugar is dissolved. Cool to room temperature then chill. Squeeze 1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice and chill. To serve, combine 7 cups water with sugar syrup and lemon juice.
Crunchy lemon chicken
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, flattened to 1/2-inch thickness
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
1/2 cup fine breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons lemon juice
Combine egg, salt and pepper. Dip chicken in egg mixture then dredge in breadcrumbs. Melt butter in nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken and keep warm.
Add lemon juice to skillet; cook over high heat, scraping bits that cling to bottom. Pour over chicken. Yields 4 servings.
Lemon pie
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 cup whipping cream, whipped
1 (6-ounce) graham cracker pie crust
Fold condensed milk and lemon juice into whipped cream; pour into crust. Cover and chill 4 hours or until firm. Yields 6 to 8 servings.
