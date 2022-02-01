Is fried chicken finger food? Are elbows on the dining room table ever good manners? How old is too old to be tucking your napkin into the collar of your shirt instead of resting it on your lap?
If you need the answers to dining etiquette questions, look no further than Kristi Spencer and The Polite Company.
Following a longtime dream, Kristi has become one of 42 certified Emily Post trainers in the United States and 50 worldwide and the only one in Missouri and Oklahoma, with the closest fellow trainer living in Wichita, Kansas. Her training consisted of several months of courses, 30 minutes to two hours each, and then presenting the learned information — perfect practice for presenting later.
Today, The Emily Post Institute is run by two of Emily's great-great grandchildren. Covering business, dining and social topics, the options range from workplace civility and business etiquette coaching to virtual meeting etiquette and dealing with difficult situations.
Granted, times have changed since Emily Post first introduced us to her etiquette book 100 years ago.
At the time, Emily was a 50-year-old divorcee whose new book was outsold only by the Bible. Her etiquette tips back then covered more formal events than we celebrate now, and tips have changed with the times. Women no longer wear gloves to luncheons, and casual Friday reflects today's society.
But while manners evolve over time, basic principles don't. Is it the end of the world if you use the wrong fork at a fancy dinner? Absolutely not. But your comfort level at such functions can be more relaxed if you are prepared and familiar with proper etiquette.
Good manners shouldn't be used to embarrass or judge others. Kristi shares that while good manners are a great way to assess your own actions, they are much less effective for assessing others. Consider what you are doing, but don't use etiquette to make someone feel inadequate. Such embarrassment stays with you.
Kristi feels businesses will probably be her main focus — the need for everyday manners may not quite be a human resources problem, but manners are still needed for workplace harmony. While not everyone is getting married or having a baby, most of us are members of the workforce.
Kristi points out that perhaps there's a need for copy machine etiquette, and popular Zoom meetings can definitely reflect good manners. Have you ever been on the receiving end of someone lacking etiquette regarding the workplace fridge and you ended up with no lunch? There are many everyday situations for workers and management to consider.
Kristi is able to work with individuals and groups via virtual means or in person. You just might learn that fried chicken is finger food, if you want it to be, or may be eaten with a knife and fork. Your elbows are OK placed on the table if you aren't holding a utensil. If you are 3 years old or younger, feel free to tuck your napkin into your shirt collar. Otherwise, it belongs on your lap.
Find Kristi at thepolitecompany.com or on Facebook and Instagram. She has the perfect personality for putting everyone at ease, making learning fun for you or a group of co-workers.
We don't have to be born into high society to appreciate basic etiquette. While we are not likely to dine at the White House, we do enjoy church get-togethers, lunch with the boss, first dates and dinner with the in-laws. No matter the dining companions and settings, good manners, kindness and consideration never go out of style and are noticed and appreciated.
I chose today's recipe because it not only tastes great, it is also quite the presentation. This recipe, from "The Recipe Hall of Fame Cookbook II," is sure to please all ages. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Taco ring
- 1/2 pound ground beef, cooked and drained
- 1 package taco seasoning
- 4 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
- 1/2 head lettuce, shredded
- 1 medium tomato, cubed
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup sliced black olives
- Salsa
- Sour cream
Mix together first four ingredients. Arrange roll dough triangles in a circle on a 13-inch baking sheet, overlapping in center, with points to outside, leaving a 5-inch hole in the center.
Arrange meat on dough and fold triangles over meat, tucking in at the center. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.
Arrange lettuce, tomatoes, onion and olives in center of ring and serve with salsa and sour cream. Yields 16 servings.
