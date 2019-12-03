You know you are no longer on vacation when you wash your hands in the bathroom, move your hands left, right, up, down, and the water does not come on. You have to turn the knob to start the water flow. Vacation bathrooms spoil you for real life.
Eighteen years ago, my parents took our family, eight of us at the time, to pro bull riding in Las Vegas for their 50th wedding anniversary. This year, my sister Sue and her husband, Bill, celebrated their 50th, so Sue and Bill; their son Billy and his wife, Teresa; my husband, Chris, and I; and our daughter Sarah and son-in-law Chris flew to Vegas for the bull riding world finals.
What a wonderful trip for making family memories. The bull riding was exciting, and we saw a couple of amazing shows. But you know me: The food was important too.
We got no farther than the Tulsa airport for the first delicious treat. With some extra time before we flew out, we got some breakfast sandwiches and the best hot chocolate I’ve ever had. It wasn’t a name-brand place, but it was a first-class drink, like they took the world’s best chocolate and melted it just right in warm milk. For someone who doesn’t drink coffee, it was the eye-opener and smile-maker needed to start a day of travel.
My fondest food memory from Vegas was breakfast at the Hard Rock Café. More specifically, the French toast at the Hard Rock Café. The toast was delicious, but it was the maple butter that sent it over the top. An 11 out of 10. The chicken and waffles was another favorite.
The Park MGM where we stayed offered great dining options. One evening saw us at La La Noodle. Pot stickers were a highlight as well as the pasta entrees. Just the name makes you smile.
Another evening we tried Eataly. Another cute name. This 40,000-square-feet complex offered food options at various stations. Simply pick pizza, seafood, pasta, chicken, steak or any of the offerings, order, then pickup when it’s ready. It was nice that everyone could pick and choose their favorite, and it was fun just watching all the hustle and bustle.
We also enjoyed barbecue, wings and burgers. Great food meant great family times shared together during a wonderful trip.
In trying to re-create a couple of the Vegas food highlights, I picked maple butter first. In searching the internet, I didn’t find a picture that exactly resembled Hard Rock’s, so I picked the easiest one I could find. Some took 30 minutes to prepare, and I just didn’t think that necessary.
The result was a different consistency than expected but very tasty. Start with the smallest measurement and adjust to your taste. It’s great for muffins, pancakes, waffles and, of course, French toast. I’m looking forward to seeing how it measures up with my fellow travelers when we share Christmas breakfast French toast. This recipe is from savorysimple.com.
From dinnerthendessert.com, we get an easy pot sticker recipe. Pork can be substituted for the chicken. There are a couple of ingredients you probably won’t have on hand, but hopefully, you will love this dish and make it again and again, using up those extra purchases. These are usually an appetizer but are good enough for a meal all by themselves.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Maple butter
8 ounces unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 to 1 cup maple syrup
1/4 to 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Beat butter until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Start with smallest amount of syrup and beat to combine. Taste and add more syrup if desired. Beat in salt. Serve immediately or store in tightly closed container in refrigerator.
Pot stickers
1 pound ground chicken
2 cups finely shredded cabbage
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1 tablespoon finely minced ginger
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 package wonton wrappers
1/4 cup canola oil, divided
3/4 cup water
Cook chicken and cabbage in large skillet until fully cooked and cabbage liquid has cooked off, 8 to 10 minutes. Add onions, ginger, sugar, salt and sesame oil to chicken mixture and cool.
Add 1 tablespoon of chicken mixture to the middle of wonton wrappers. Pinch closed into a fold. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to a pan and cook the pot sticker bottoms over medium-high heat before adding the water and steaming for 6 to 8 minute. When water has evaporated, add remaining oil and crisp up the bottoms of the pot stickers for 1 minute. Yields 16.
Pot sticker dipping sauce
1 tablespoon chili oil
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
Mix all ingredients. Adjust proportions to taste.
