May 22, 1994, brought the culmination of fundraising and local donations resulting in the opening of the Sarcoxie Senior Center on the north side of the Sarcoxie square. There had been support from local residents, businesses and even a well-known Sarcoxie couple, Mr. and Mrs. Gene Taylor, who were instrumental in the center’s development.
Reopening in December after 18 months of pandemic closing, the center is in serving mode. Favoring a three-day weekend, they are open Tuesday through Friday serving lunch that is available to all ages from Sarcoxie and surrounding towns from 11 to 1. The cost is $5 for people 65 and older, and $5.50 for all others.
Through the generosity of a local family, veterans have eaten free on Wednesdays for the past three years and continue to do so. Helping to meet the need, a volunteer driver delivers up to 10 meals each day.
The first Saturday of each month is when the crowd shows up, and for good reason. The center serves a fundraising chicken dinner.
For $12.50 per person, you fill your big, plastic, sectioned school tray with fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, and rolls. Dessert is homemade pies donated by local church members, so getting there up to an hour prior to the 6 p.m. serving time means possibly getting your favorite filling — though there’s never a bad choice.
The fried chicken recipe has been the same for at least 15 years, and it lives up to all the raves it receives. Evelyn Proctor is currently charged with seeing that the chicken is consistently delicious, while Phyllis Carr supplies homemade rolls. All the kitchen crew donate their time and energy, making sure the entire dinner is delicious.
Board member Judy Patrick plays a very important part in the operation of the Sarcoxie Senior Center. She and John Hankins undertake the difficult job of shopping for food for all the meals. Never sure about attendance, they ensure there’s plenty to go around, and if there’s extra Saturday evening fried chicken, it is sold by the bag after dinner. There is never a shortage of takers.
Judy also decorates the center each month and keeps the food line progressing along. Share your table with someone celebrating a birthday during the month and your group is given quicker access to dinner.
Not federally subsidized, the center relies on fundraising, rental for special events and family gatherings and memorial donations to pay the bills, including replacing expensive equipment. As with so many organizations, volunteers are the backbone of the center’s ability to keep its doors open. Another volunteer group, the Sarcoxie Lions Club, meets in the building monthly and helps support it.
Live out of town? Dinner is especially worth the drive, and you and the center will both come out winners.
Getting ready to fix your corned beef brisket tomorrow? It couldn’t be easier than the simple slow cooker instructions from dinnerat thezoo.com. The cake recipe from “The Cake Mix Doctor” combines cake and pecan pie into a tasty dessert for family or potluck. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Crock-Pot corned beef brisketRinse 3 to 5 pound brisket with cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Place brisket, fat side up, in slow cooker. Top with 3 carrots, peeled and chunked, 3/4 pound peeled and halved potatoes, 3 cups water and seasoning packet.
Cover and cook on low 8 hours. Add 1/2 head wedged cabbage; cover and cook on low 2 hours. Yields 6 servings.
Pecan pie cake
1 yellow cake mix
1 stick butter, melted
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups light corn syrup
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups chopped pecans, toasted
Mix cake mix, butter and 1 egg in large bowl for 2 minutes or until well combined. Measure out 2/3 cup of batter; set aside.
Pat remaining batter in ungreased 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden brown and puffed up. Cool on rack for 10 minutes.
Add remaining ingredients except pecans to reserved batter. Blend on low 1 minute, then 1 minute on medium. Fold in pecans. Pour over crust and smooth with spatula.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes until edges are browned and center is still a little soft. Cool on rack for 30 minutes. Yields 20 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.