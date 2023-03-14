Did you know you should wear green on St. Patrick’s Day to make yourself invisible to the leprechauns so you can avoid their pinch?
While that pinch is always on our minds on March 17, first and foremost for a lot of us is the food. As we plan our St. Patrick’s Day menu, let’s talk about some food traditions for that day.
Corned beef usually tops the list of expected St. Patrick’s Day foods. Usually made from brisket, the meat is brined in large grains of rock salt, or “corns” of salt, and flavored with lots of spices. Cooking it low and slow is best for this usually tough piece of beef.
Shepherds pie features lamb or beef, vegetables and a thick gravy topped with mashed potatoes. It is a real one-dish meal.
Irish soda bread depends on buttermilk and baking soda rather than yeast as a leavening and usually boasts raisins. No need to wait for this dense bread to rise.
Colcannon will supply the traditional cabbage and is mashed together with potatoes, making it the perfect St. Patrick’s Day side dish. Boiled or sauteed cabbage will also serve the purpose.
Wear green this Friday and enjoy some delicious traditional St. Patrick’s Day food. It’s a good time to indulge in dishes we should serve more than once a year.
On a personal note, I lost one of my best friends this week when Gary Stubblefield passed. I always smiled when I saw his Facebook posts as he would say things none of us could ever post without making someone mad, and he just got laughs from everyone.
From the first time I met him when we tried to win a dance contest, I could never have imagined what Gary would bring to my life. I’m sad his last few months were so trying for him. A bright light with a servant’s heart who shared my love of food, I’m grateful he introduced me to some wonderful new friends. We are all better for having known him. RIP, my friend.
Today’s first recipe, adapted from themagic slowcooker.com, is so easy. You can cut the cabbage thinner and add it during the last two hours of cooking instead of at first if you prefer it a little more crunchy.
Get all the traditional St. Patrick’s food in a casserole with the second recipe, adapted from smalltownwoman.com. It is another one-dish meal.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, and happy eating.
Slow cooker corned beef and cabbage
3 to 4 pounds corned beef brisket, with seasoning packet
2 white onion, sliced
2 pounds red or gold potatoes (or mixture of both)
3 carrots, cut thick
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1/2 head cabbage, cut into wedges
1 1/2 cups water or beef or chicken stock
Place onion in slow cooker. Add brisket; sprinkle with seasoning packet. Add potatoes, carrots and garlic. Pour in water and add cabbage.
Cook on high for 5 hours or low for 8 hours. Yields 8 servings.
Reuben casserole
6 slices rye or pumpernickel bread, cubed
1 pound thinly sliced corned beef, cut into bite-size pieces
1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing
16 ounces sauerkraut, well drained
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
Layer bread cubes in sprayed 9-by-13-inch casserole. Layer remaining ingredients in order listed.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving. Yields 8 servings.
