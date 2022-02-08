Although fondue sounds fancy, the execution of this dish could not be easier.
Fancy as it sounds, fondue humbly originated in Switzerland as a way to use up hardened cheese and stale bread. The '70s saw many fondue pots as wedding and Christmas presents in the popular avocado green and goldenrod colors.
Many get-togethers revolved around fondue. A good idea then is a good idea now.
As a fun main course, cheese fondue dippers are limited to your imagination. Cooked pieces of meat such as ham, bacon, steak, meatballs, sliced hot dogs and sausages, poultry and seafood are filling. Other foods for coating in cheese are crusty breads and steamed veggies such as broccoli and cauliflower. All of these can be stuck on the end of long forks to ensure complete cheese coverage.
Melting quality cheese is the most important step for good cheese fondue. Swiss cheese is preferred. It should probably be called Alpine cheese because it is not limited to the cheese with holes we call Swiss.
One good example for melting is Gruyere. Grating the cheese and adding it a handful at a time to the saucepan means the melting process will take a bit of time, but taking time will assure a smooth result.
Dessert fondue calls for chocolate. Again, quality ingredients are essential. A good chocolate is worth the cost and milk will work, but heavy cream works best.
This fondue calls for lots of sweet options for dipping. Cookies, marshmallows, brownies, Rice Krispies treats, pound cakes, graham crackers and even doughnuts meld well with chocolate. Fresh strawberries and raspberries, banana and apple chunks, orange sections and dried apricots are good choices.
Be careful with pretzels and crackers because fingers are probably needed for dunking. Two of the biggest surprises will be ripple potato chips and bacon. Be sure to have plenty, because they will be in high demand.
Fondue also means a chunk of meat that's held in a pot of hot oil long enough to cook it. My lack of patience and fear of being burned steers me away from this one.
Don't have a fondue pot? Sit the saucepan on a hot pad in the middle of the table. It's ready to go back over the flame for a quick warm up. Or, a small slow cooker is perfect for this job. Be careful to keep warm but not too hot.
With Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday fast approaching, consider fondue for your family and guests. Know someone who will be alone on Valentine's Day? A gift of a bowl of chocolate and an assortment of dippers just might bring a smile.
Enjoy some fondue — no double dipping!
Sprinklebakes.com brings us our first recipe. Using these specific candy bars will give you a fondue with specks of nuts while the Lindt recipe will give you a smooth, chocolate-only dip. Combining the dark and milk chocolate produces a quality sauce.
I find it extra difficult to resist a Lindt Lindor chocolate and imagine tossing some of them into warm cream would create a sauce worthy of drinking with a straw.
Stay warm and happy eating.
Chocolate fondue
6 large Toblerone bars with honey and almond nougat
3/4 cup heavy cream
Heat the cream to steamy in saucepan. Break the candy into pieces and add, a handful at a time, stirring after each addition until partially melted before adding more. Lower heat and stir until melted.
Lindt ultimate chocolate fondue
10.5 ounces Lindt Excellence 78% cocoa dark chocolate
10.5 ounces Lindt Excellence extra creamy milk chocolate
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
Heat the cream to steamy in saucepan. Break the candy into pieces and add, a handful at a time, stirring after each addition until partially melted before adding more. Lower heat and stir until melted.
