I am far from a technical whiz. In fact, I am lucky to be able to answer my phone. Thank goodness for my daughter and grandson.
While there are computer programs I am unable to understand, I am pretty good at googling. I can find articles about celebrities, politics, just about everything, including food.
Here are some headlines I found interesting and sometimes funny.
• "Suspicious package that shut down Alabama courthouse turns out to be Taco Bell order." Could they not smell the tacos?
• "Nine-year-old boy gets his whole class to protest after their school removes chocolate milk from the menu." We may hear from him again when he grows up.
• "Illinois couple finds 63-year-old McDonald's fries when renovating their home." They are willing to sell the fries "for the right price."
• "Pop Tarts brings back their frosted grape flavor and it's here to stay." I don't remember the first time they were available.
• "Kit Kat releases new blueberry muffin flavor." I believe this makes Kit Kat bars a breakfast food.
• "Bobby Flay's refrigerator looks a lot more like yours than you think." Does he really have outdated salad dressing in his fridge?
• "Eggo releases their first grab and go toaster-free waffles." Cold waffles and no syrup?
• "Nestle Toll House will release their first ever stuffed cookie dough in two flavors." Can you say YUM?
• "Police bring ice cream to a Wisconsin family after arresting their delivery driver saying it's the 'way to finish the job.'" Super nice, but maybe a little melted.
• "Taco flavored jelly beans — Brach's latest offering has the internet talking 'no bueno.'" They might make a great dinner.
• "New Zealand couple is told that their giant record breaking potato is not actually a potato." DNA tests proved it is from the gourd family. Yes, DNA tests.
• "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows off his epic breakfast of steak, eggs, oatmeal and five PB&J sandwiches." I would add some hash browns.
Looking through my recipe files I came across two dishes using gelatin, which I think is totally underrated. The salad, from Sharon Frost, is as tasty as it is pretty and makes a nice dessert, too. The cake, from Hazel Trease of Quapaw, Oklahoma, is something different that's sure to be a favorite. Mix up the colors for best effect.
Have a great week and happy eating.
Orange salad
- 1 large or 2 small packages orange gelatin
- 1 can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 large can pineapple chunks, drained
- 1 (6 ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate
Topping
- 1 (3 ounce) package instant lemon pudding
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup whipped topping
Dissolve gelatin in 2 cups boiling water. Add remaining ingredients. Let set until firm.
Top with topping if desired: Beat pudding mx and milk; fold in whipped topping.
Broken glass cake
- 3 small packages different flavors of gelatin
- 1 small tub whipped topping
- 2 cups crushed graham crackers
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1 small package lime gelatin
- 1/2 cup water
Mix and chill first three flavors of gelatin according to package instructions in separate bowls. Chill in pie plates or shallow bowls to make about 1/2 inch thick.
Heat sugar and pineapple juice in saucepan. Add lime gelatin; stir to dissolve. Add water; chill until syrupy.
Cut first three flavors of gelatin into cubes and fold into lime mixture. Reserve some graham cracker crumbs for topping. Add butter to remaining crumbs and press into 9-by-13-inch dish. Top with gelatin mixture and sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Chill overnight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.