Tawanda. If you are familiar with the 1991 movie “Fried Green Tomatoes,” you know what I mean. It’s a popular cry of one of the owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe, where fried green tomatoes were advertised on the front window.
Serving up fried green tomatoes from your own kitchen can be a messy endeavor but worth the effort and time. You want firm green tomatoes at room temperature instead of chilled.
These tomatoes require hot oil and can be deep fried or fried in a skillet. Chef Paul Fehribach, of Chicago, suggested using “coffee can grease.” Most of us remember a coffee can sitting on the back of the cookstove and used for draining fat from skillets after frying bacon. We had an aluminum container on the counter with “GREASE” embossed on the front. A spoonful of this fat was added to lots of fried foods with delicious results.
He also recommends dredging around the edges of the tomato to seal. This helps the cut sides come together with a continuous coating.
A little cornstarch added to your flour will add more crisp, and panko is a good breadcrumb choice. Cut hearty slices because too-thin slices will not stand up to cooking. Slices of 1/4 to 1/2 inch are perfect for cooking the inside and crisping the outside. Don’t overcook and don’t overcrowd the skillet. You will be tempted to hurry and get to eating them, but be patient.
Serve your fried green tomatoes plain, sprinkled with a little Worcestershire or soy sauce, on a BLT, topped with a little cheese or dipped in ranch or maybe a sweet and sour chili sauce. Check your local farmer’s markets for green tomatoes so you can enjoy this Southern treat fixed your favorite way.
There’s several coating options for the tomatoes. I’ve chosen three different ideas for dredging and dipping.
First up, from allrecipes.com, offers flour, cornmeal and breadcrumbs for a fairly basic coating. Next, from myrecipes.com, is a recipe that calls for buttermilk. Soak your tomato slices in a little buttermilk before following the recipe for a little extra tang and texture.
Last, but not least, from florafoodie.com, the third recipe has more seasonings and uses saltine crackers for breading. Ritz crackers can be substituted for the saltines. A simpler version of this recipe is our favorite with the saltines and only salt and pepper added to the flour.
All these recipes can be adjusted to meet you flavor preference.
Enjoy your week, and happy eating.
Fried green tomatoes
4 large green tomatoes
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 cup flour
1/2 cup cornmeal
1/2 cup bread crumbs
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 quart vegetable oil
Slice tomatoes 1/2 inch thick. Whisk eggs and milk together; set aside. Scoop flour onto a plate. Combine cornmeal, bread crumbs, salt and pepper on another plate. Dip tomato in flour to coat then milk mixture. Dredge in breadcrumb mixture to completely coat. Pour 1/2 inch of oil in large skillet over medium heat. Cook 4 to 5 slices at a time. Flip when brown and fry other side. Drain on paper towels. Yields 4 servings.
Fried green tomatoes
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup flour, divided
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 green tomatoes, cut into 1/3-inch slices
Vegetable oil
Combine egg and buttermilk; set aside. Combine half the flour, all the cornmeal, salt and pepper in shallow bowl. Dredge tomato slices in remaining 1/4 cup flour, dip in egg mixture then dredge in cornmeal mixture. Pour 1/4 to 1/2 inch vegetable oil in large skillet and heat to 375 degrees. Cook tomatoes 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Fried green tomatoes
2 green tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices
10 saltine crackers, crushed
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 cup milk
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Dash hot sauce
1/4 cup flour
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Combine cracker crumbs and spices; put on a plate and set aside. Mix milk, mustard and hot sauce in shallow bowl; set aside. Pour flour onto a plate. Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. Coat tomatoes in flour, then milk, then crackers. Cook 3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Yields 2 servings.
