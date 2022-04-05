I lost my mom five years ago last month, and, of course, there's always something to trigger memories. Many memories have to do with food.
One fond memory is trout season. Mom would invite my sister Sue and me to a lunch of baked trout, baked potatoes and salad. It was a lunch we looked forward to and enjoyed. For some reason, we always ate the salad with our fingers. Not sure why, but we automatically did that every time.
Mom's baked trout was as simple as placing pats of butter in the fish cavity along with a sprinkling of salt and pepper, wrapping the fish in foil and baking at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Lemon and tartar sauce were available for squeezing and dipping. Lemon juice can also be added before baking.
Wrapping in foil means easy clean up and sealed-in moisture. There will be liquid in the foil packet after baking that can be spooned over the fish. Other seasonings could be lemon pepper, garlic powder and herbs.
Pan-fried trout is another good option. Pat the fish dry, cut some slashes on each side and roll in salt and pepper-seasoned flour. Melt butter in a skillet until bubbly, and cook each fish side about 5 minutes or until golden brown and the meat is flaky. The skin will be crispy and thin and is safe to eat if that's your preference.
Some can't bear to eat a fish that is looking at them. Ours always end up butterflied, but still attached at the spine and not opened, so it is still a whole fish, head and all.
My husband, Chris, and grandson Atlas have never had the desire to visit Roaring River on opening day of trout season every March 1, but they have always made at least one trip each year since their first joint trip in 2010 when Atlas was 5. Memories made and trout enjoyed.
This first recipe, from food.com, calls for whole trout and takes no time at all to prepare. Trout almondine, a fancy-sounding French dish, is so easy and a real showstopper for family and guests.
Most trout recipes remind you to not overcook. That can make a big difference in the result.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Grilled trout
- 4 rainbow trout
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)
Preheat grill to 400 degrees. Coat outsides of trout with oil. Sprinkle inside with salt and pepper and lemon juice if using.
Reduce grill heat to medium; cook quickly, turning when grill side turns white. Don't overcook. Serve immediately. Yields 4 servings.
Trout almondine
- 8 trout fillets
- Salt and pepper
- 3/4 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Sauce:
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted in pan over medium-high heat
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
Sprinkle both sides of fillets with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour; shake off excess flour.
Heat oil and 1 tablespoon butter in nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Fry fish in batches, skin side down, until golden brown. Carefully turn and cook until flaky and done. Do not overcook. Transfer to platter and tent with foil.
To make sauce, melt butter in same skillet. Stir in juice, parsley and toasted almonds. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over fillets; serve immediately. Yields 4 servings.
