Today we celebrate national peanut brittle day. It is not as exciting as Thursday’s chocolate cake day, and, as Gomer would say, hope your teeth can take it. It is not the best choice for those with false teeth, but it is so buttery good.
The origin of peanut brittle is covered by two legends. First up, a more believable start — a Southern woman was making taffy and mistakenly added baking soda instead of cream of tartar to the mixture. Instead of stretchy taffy, she is said to have ended up with a surprisingly tasty hard candy.
A legend that’s a little harder to believe but more dramatic revolves around Tony Beaver, a giant of a man who operated a mining camp. Because of his larger-than-life size, Tony was said to stockpile giant peanuts. During a time of torrential rains, the nearby river threatened flooding the village, so Tony dumped his peanut collection and some molasses into the river.
The concoction hardened, saving the village from the massive rainstorm flooding while blocking its water supply. Tony then broke off pieces of the brittle and shared it with the villagers.
Brittle isn’t always made the traditional way we see it served. Various nuts, such as cashews, sometimes are used to change up the taste. In the Middle East, pistachios are substituted for the peanuts, and in Asia, sesame seeds are added along with the peanuts.
I don’t remember my mother ever using a candy thermometer when making candy. She used the cold water test. For soft crack stage — details in the recipe below — she would drop a small amount of the hot mixture into a small bowl of cold water. When it was cool, she would remove it from the water and look for hard threads that were not yet brittle, because that would indicate hard crack stage. I wonder how many today are proficient in the cold water method.
Peanut brittle is traditionally shared around the holidays, but it’s rich, buttery taste is welcome anytime.
Todays’ first recipe calls for cashews, but peanuts, as well as mixed nuts and almonds, can easily be substituted. Keeping it nutty, the pecan fingers are similar to pecan sandies and perfect for snacking or dunking. Just a few ingredients is all it takes. Both recipes are from Taste of Home.
Cashew brittle
1 tablespoon plus 1 cup butter, softened, divided
2 cups sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup water
2 1/2 cups unsalted cashew halves
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Grease a 10-by-15-inch pan with 1 tablespoon butter; keep warm in a 200-degree oven.
In large saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and water. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat.
Cut remaining butter into cubes and carefully stir into syrup. Cook and stir until candy thermometer reads 280 degrees, the soft crack stage.
Add nuts; cook and stir until candy thermometer reads 295 degrees. Remove from heat; stir in baking soda. immediately pour into prepared pan.
Cool. Break into pieces. Store in airtight container. Yields 2 1/4 pounds.
Pecan fingers
1 cup butter softened
1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar (plus extra for rolling)
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup finely chopped pecans
In large bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.
Stir in pecans. Shape tablespoonfuls into 2-inch fingers. Bake on ungreased baking sheet at 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned.
Roll warm cookies in confectioners’ sugar; cool on rack. Yields 4 dozen.
