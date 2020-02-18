When it comes to Girl Scout cookies, we all have our favorites. For some of us, it may be difficult to narrow the field down to one favorite. Even though Thin Mints are the top sellers, followed by Caramel Delights, everyone knows No. 3 Peanut Butter Patties are the best Girl Scout cookies.
Nationwide, there are two bakeries that produce Girl Scout cookies: the ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers. The choice of bakeries by the 112 regional councils determines their cookie selection. Some are exactly the same, and some vary. One bakery produces Caramel Delights, and the other turns out Samoas. Peanut Butter Patties are also called Tagalongs. Most of the cookie varieties begin with the basic shortbread recipe.
No matter the name, more than 1 million girls sell more than 200 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies each year. Not all varieties are available in each area, but there's always at least one that is bound to be bought and tried in the car on the way home.
At 98 years young, Veronica Backenstoe has been selling Girl Scout cookies for 88 years, donning her green beret and uniform since she was 10 years old. She got her start not long after the first cookies were sold in 1917. She believes her Girl Scout ring hung on her husband's dog tags brought him safely home from World War II. When not selling cookies, Veronica zips around her Pennsylvania retirement community on her souped-up golf cart. What a trouper.
While eating the cookies as is, right out of the box, is a great idea, you can get some ideas for upping the cookie game from "The Girl Scout Cookie Championship" on the Food Network. Each episode features two rounds in which contestants transform the cookies into the star of other dishes. Go to girlscouts.org and download the toolkit that's available as a party accompaniment to the TV show. It includes a party e-vite, party tips, recipes and trivia cards.
There's actually a website with recipes for "leftover" Girl Scout cookies. Is there really such a thing as leftovers? There might be some stashed away for later consumption.
One site suggested wrapping the cookies in a paper towel, placing in a freezer bag and marking them boiled kale to ward off cookie thieves. That would definitely throw them off the trail. The cookies will stay fresh for up to three months when tightly wrapped and frozen.
Can you buy similar less expensive cookies at the store? Sure you can, but you are missing out on the chance to help these girls succeed and enjoy their yearlong projects. Support you local Girl Scout troops when you buy the cookies, and enjoy your annual fix of all your favorites.
Talk about a classic combination: Lemon and blueberry together are hard to beat. This recipe, from myrecipes.com, is pretty enough to fool everyone into thinking it was much more difficult than it actually was. Any of the Girl Scout cookies can be crushed and layered with complementary fillings of pudding, ice cream or flavored whipped topping. Add a little mint extract to your whipped topping, crush some Thin Mints, and one serving may not do the trick. Chopped peanut butter cookies mixed into soft chocolate ice cream is a great duo.
The cookie bars, from wonderhow.com, are sure to give you a big bolt of sweetness.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Lemon blueberry dessert
15 Lemonade cookies, coarsely crushed
1 (21-ounce) can blueberry pie filing
1 (8-ounce) tub frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (6-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon crushed cookies into bottom of each of 8 (8-ounce) chilled parfait glasses. Spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons pie filling into each glass. Spoon whipped topping into a bowl; fold in sweetened condensed milk and lemonade concentrate then spoon 2 tablespoons over pie filling; repeat layers. Top with sprinkling of crushed cookies. Yields 8 servings.
Girl Scout Tagalong cookie bars
1 yellow cake mix
1 stick softened butter
1 egg
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
10 to 12 Tagalong cookies, coarsely chopped
Mix cake mix, butter and egg until dough forms. Press into bottom of foil-lined and generously sprayed 9-by-13- inch baking dish; top with chocolate chips. Stir condensed milk and peanut butter together until well combined, then pour over dough. Top with crushed cookies.
Bake at 350 degrees for 23 to 25 minutes then cool completely. Yields 12 servings.
