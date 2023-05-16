When most of us think of a grilled cheese sandwich, we associate it with a bowl of tomato soup.
This iconic sandwich can be just as good without that bowl of soup, however. So how do we make the best grilled cheese sandwich and maybe even turn it gourmet?
Starting with the bread: Choose something not too thick, not too thin, not too dense and not too airy. Thickness of one-fourth to one-half an inch is recommended for ensuring the cheese melts, as well as having a good cheese-to-bread ratio.
Because cheese is in the name of this sandwich, it is obviously of great importance. Some good choices that melt well are Swiss, cheddar, Monterey jack, colby, Gruyere, havarti and fontina. Combining two or more varieties will amp up the flavor.
Grated cheese instead of sliced seems to melt best, and an added benefit is how errant pieces of cheese get crispy. One or two slices melt just fine, as does 2/3 to 1 cup of grated cheese for cheesy, not gooey. Parmesan won’t melt but can add crunch to the outside of the sandwich when mixed with the butter.
Speaking of butter, the debate centers around buttering one or both sides of the bread. I have always buttered both sides, browned one, turned, added the cheese and put the browned sides together before browning the outside. Just a personal preference.
Be sure to use softened butter to avoid tears in the bread. Melted butter can be brushed onto the bread or melted in the skillet then sopped up with the bread. And, this sounds weird, but mayonnaise instead of butter will produce a crispier bread. Even mustard can be used to add a little tang.
Cooking low and slow means melting and browning are consistent and the bread doesn’t brown before the cheese melts.
If you have your favorite go-to grilled cheese recipe, you might like to try a different bread, cheese or browning ingredient. A little variety just may make a better comfort food.
I think you will enjoy today’s recipes. The sheet pan sandwich, adapted from Pillsbury, makes eight sandwiches at once instead of the usual one at a time. It makes for a quick and easy meal.
For dessert, the cookie with the long name mixes chocolate, caramel and salt for yummy results. I like mini chocolate chips for this one. This recipe, adapted from Taste of Home, may just be worth doubling.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Sheet pan grilled cheese
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cans crescent rolls
6 ounces each deli sliced cheddar and American cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
8 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
Combine melted butter and garlic powder. In 15-by-10-by- 1-inch baking pan, brush 12-by-8 area with half of the butter mixture.
Unroll one can of rolls; press into butter and press seams to seal. Layer cheeses over dough, leaving 1/2 inch border around edges.
Unroll second can of rolls and place over cheese, stretching to cover filling; press seams to seal. Press edges together to seal. Brush with remaining butter and sprinkle with Parmesan.
Bake at 375 degrees 20 to 23 minutes or until deep golden brown. Serve topped with tomato halves. Yields 8 servings.
Salted caramel-stuffed double chocolate cookies
1 cup flour
2/3 cup cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
10 tablespoons unsalted soft butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
18 Rolo candies, unwrapped
1 tablespoon sea salt
In medium bowl whisk together first 4 ingredients.
In large bowl beat together butter and sugars 2 to 3 minutes. Mix in egg and vanilla. Gradually add dry ingredients on low speed just until mixed. Do not overmix. Stir in 1 cup chips. Cover tightly and chill 2 hours or overnight.
Roll 2 to 3 tablespoons of dough into ball. Break ball in half and place one of the halves on baking sheet; place a Rolo in center. Top with other dough half and press on top to completely cover the Rolo. Press a few chocolate chips into top. Repeat with remaining dough, placing cookies 3 inches apart.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until just set. Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with salt. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes; remove to cooling rack to cool completely. Yields 18 cookies.
