I am confident there are things in my house I don’t even know I have. I don’t remember buying them or ever using them and I don’t find them until after I buy the exact same thing because I need it.
But you would think I would know I have an electric skillet. It’s not exactly small and was hiding in plain sight. I’m so glad I noticed the skillet in the sea of slow cookers.
Skillets are a big part of meal preparation. There are times when my stove is full of skillets and I’m still in need of another. Now, I just plug in the electric one and finish the meal. Today’s electric skillets are immersible, which makes clean-up much easier.
Skillets are not just for frying. They can take the place of a steamer, griddle, poacher, braiser and even an oven. You can even reheat leftover pizza in one.
A cast iron skillet and a Dutch oven were originally used over the fireplace or campfire or sitting on the pot belly stove. Today, skillets are prettier and made from various materials.
Cast iron is still popular and can be porcelain enamel coated. There are aluminum, stainless steel, tin and copper, and nonstick lining surfaces are now preferred. Their sloped sides make it easy to mix the ingredients without food getting trapped in the edges.
Some weight is needed in a skillet for it to heat evenly, and an oven-safe skillet moves easily from stovetop to oven. A helper handle opposite the main handle is handy, especially for heavy skillets with lids. Skillet weight is not only important when cooking — remember that you will have to clean it later.
Usually an expensive addition to your cookware, think about your cooking preferences, the skillet weight and the material it’s made from to get the perfect fit for your kitchen.
Today’s recipes, from “Easy Skillet Meals,” highlight skillet main dishes and desserts. The tomato beef is a stir-fry that can be served as is or can be used for fajitas. The instructions are for an electric skillet but it can easily be made on top of the stove. The apple dessert is versatile, using apples or pineapple.
Enjoy and happy eating.
Tomato beef
1 1/2 pounds boneless beef sirloin tip
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
3 tablespoons soy sauce
Dash pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger or fresh grated ginger
1 green pepper, sliced
1/4 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
6 green onions, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 small tomatoes, cut into wedges
Partially freeze the beef; slice diagonally into 1/4 inch strips.
Combine cornstarch, 1 tablespoon oil, soy sauce and pepper in bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Chill in fridge 3 to 4 hours; drain and reserve marinade.
Heat ginger in 1 tablespoon oil in skillet at 350 degrees. Add beef and stir fry until brown, 5 to 6 minutes; push to one side. Add green pepper, mushrooms and onions. Cook until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes; push to another side.
Add tomatoes; cover and cook 2 minutes. Pour reserved marinade over meat. Cook and stir until thickened.Serves 4.
Apple fritters
1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 beaten egg
2/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
4 apples, peeled and cored or 18 thin pineapple slices
Cooking oil
Sift together dry ingredients. Combine egg, milk and butter. Stir into fry ingredients till smooth. Do not overbeat.
Fry fritters till brown, about 3 minutes, turning once.
Drain on paper towel. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired. Serve hot. Yields 18.
