One ingredient: Open a can of carrots and heat them up.
Two ingredients: Open a can of carrots, heat them up, drain and then dot with butter.
Three ingredients: Open a can of carrots, heat them up, drain, dot with butter and sprinkle with brown sugar.
With as few as three ingredients, it’s possible to have delicious food. Plus, it’s usually quick and easy with little fuss and no special ingredients. Spices and seasonings don’t usually add to the count so if trying for three ingredients, use seasonings and spices freely.
Three-ingredient recipes are abundant. Today, I’ve chosen to share more recipes than usual because I think they all will fit your busy lifestyle while satisfying your taste buds. All four are from allrecipes.com. Have a great week and happy eating.
Teriyaki chicken
Serve this chicken over rice for a family-pleasing dinner in no time. It’s a perfect flavor mix.
2 pounds chicken thighs, cut into chunks
1 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
Sear chicken in skillet. Add soy sauce and sugar; stir and bring to boil. Stir until sauce is reduced and chicken is evenly glazed and cooked through. Yields 4 servings.
Baked chicken
Crunchy and tasty, this baked chicken is so easy. Crush the onions in a zipper bag for no-mess ease.
1 1/3 cups french-fried onions, crushed
1 egg, beaten
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Spread crushed onions in shallow bowl. Pour beaten egg into shallow bowl. Dip chicken in egg then press into onion crumbs; tap to remove excess crumbs.
Place on baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes until meat thermometer reads 165 degrees in thickest part of chicken. Yields 4 servings.
Peanut butter cookies
These cookies are a fast, gluten-free snack. Make it four ingredients by sprinkling some mini chocolate chips into the batter.
1 egg, room temperature, beaten
1 cup sugar
1 cup creamy peanut butter
Mix all ingredients. Roll into tablespoonful balls. Place on ungreased baking sheet and flatten with a fork. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Yields 24 cookies.
Banana bread
This simple banana bread recipe makes a great anytime treat. Try with a chocolate cake mix for a nice combo as it compliments the bananas.
3 large or 4 medium overripe bananas, mashed
2 eggs
1 yellow cake mix
Mix all ingredients. Bake in greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes then remove from pan and cool completely on rack. Yields 1 loaf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.