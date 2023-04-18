I often have readers tell me they remember when my grandson Atlas was born, and now he’s graduating from high school. Time flies.
Last weekend, Atlas and his girlfriend, Shelby, attended the prom. When his mother, my daughter Sarah, placed the order for flowers she was informed that the boutineer would be magnetic. I must say that blew my mind. No pins or sagging or holes in material? Genius.
While they may not blow your mind or even knock your socks off, here are some genius kitchen hacks for you to contemplate.
• Make steak fries by using your apple slicer to cut a potato into wedges.
• Taking ice cream to a party? Wrap the carton in bubble wrap to keep the ice cream firm for a long time.
• Water will boil faster in a skillet than a large pot, which makes it perfect for quickly boiling pasta.
• Instead of a cornstarch slurry, thicken your soup with instant mashed potatoes.
• Use an empty washed ketchup bottle for pancake batter. It makes dispensing super easy and controllable.
• In need of breadcrumbs and short on time? Grate a piece of toast.
• Get a super moist cake by adding a dollop of mayo to the batter. The mayo is made from eggs and oil so it makes perfect sense.
• Cook shredded hash browns in your waffle maker. They make crispy individual patties.
• Save your empty butter wrappers and use them to grease baking dishes.
• Save your paper towel tubes and use them for safe knife storage.
Even if they didn’t blow your mind, I hope you found something useful among these kitchen hacks. I would love to hear about any of your own kitchen hacks.
As we get ready for warmer weather today I’m sharing a pasta salad that can easily be adapted to your preferences.
Mix and match the listed ingredients with cucumbers, carrots, celery, hard boiled eggs and even pepperoni.
The salad seasoning is found with the spices and can be used for many dishes. This recipe is adapted from cdkitchen.com.
Amp up pulled chicken sandwiches with peppers and onion for a tasty combo.
This recipe is adapted from “Skinny Slow Cooker Recipes.”
Have a great week and happy eating.
Catalina spaghetti salad
1 pound spaghetti pasta, cooked and rinsed with cold water
1 bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 purple onion, chopped
1/4 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, coarsely chopped
1 (4-ounce) can sliced black olives
2 tablespoons salad seasoning
1 (16-ounce) bottle Catalina dressing
Parmesan cheese to taste
Place cooked pasta in large bowl. Add next six ingredients; mix well. Stir in dressing. Cover and chill overnight.
When ready to serve stir salad and sprinkle with cheese if desired. Yields 12 servings.
BBQ pulled chicken sandwiches
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
3/4 cup barbecue sauce, divided
1 (14 ounce) package frozen bell pepper and onion strips (for stir-fry)
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
6 Kaiser rolls, split and toasted
Combine chicken and 1/4 cup barbecue sauce in slow cooker; mix well. Add pepper and onion strips; mix well. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2 to 3 hours.
Remove chicken and shred. Drain the pepper mixture and add to chicken. Add remaining barbecue sauce and hot sauce; mix well. Serve on buns. Yields 6 servings.
