Last week I got to spend some time with Shannon Bruffett on her new radio show, "4 States Live," heard on KKOW 860 AM/97.5 FM and New Life Radio 105.3 FM weekday mornings from 7 to 9. One of our conversation topics was cake mixes.
Anytime I am asked, my favorite baking tip has to do with cake mixes. By simply following the direction and beating on low for 30 seconds then two minutes on medium, your cake mix will be good enough for a special occasion. Set that timer to be sure you don't skimp on the time.
Another hint is to pay attention to the recipe using a cake mix and be sure if it calls for a plain mix or one with pudding. This can affect the end product. No-pudding cakes are best for decorating, and pudding in the mix makes for a more moist cake that supports add-ons such as chips better.
Cake mixes make the easiest cookies ever. Any flavor box cake mix, two eggs and 1/2 cup oil mixed together and you have a winner. My favorite is lemon, but chocolate, strawberry and confetti are great choices too. If you want to add chips or nuts, one cup of additions will be just right. Frost and enjoy.
I find the idea of a cake mix plus one ingredient almost as easy as buying a ready-made cake. Here's some ideas for you next dessert.
• Angel food and 20-ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained.
• Angel food and 21-ounce can lemon, cherry, blueberry, apple or peach pie filling.
• Strawberry cake and 12 ounces clear soda.
• Orange cake and 12 ounces clear soda.
• Spice cake and 15-ounce can pumpkin puree.
• Chocolate cake and 15-ounce can pumpkin puree.
• Lemon cake and 15-ounce can mandarin oranges, undrained and pureed.
• Yellow cake and can peach pie filling.
It's easy to keep two of these ingredients on hand for last-minute cake baking. There's usually always a good reason for cake.
There's no better source for today's recipes than "The Cake Mix Doctor" and "The Chocolate Cake Mix Doctor." I've made both and highly recommend them. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
-----------------------
Sticky pecan pie bars
Crust:
- 1 plain yellow cake mix
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 egg
Filling:
- 3/4 cup dark corn syrup
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
Beat crust ingredients for 2 minutes. Press into bottom and 1/2-inch up sides of ungreased 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until light brown. Meanwhile, mix all filling ingredients except nuts for 1 minute; fold in nuts. Pour evenly over crust. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until filling starts to set. Cool on rack. Yields 24 bars.
------------------------------
Chocolate-covered cherry cake
- Devil's food cake mix, plain or with pudding
- 20-ounce can cherry pie filling
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Glaze:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1/3 cup milk
- 6-ounce package semisweet chocolate chips
Blend cake ingredients on low for 1 minute then 2 minutes on medium. Pour into lightly sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until center springs back when lightly touched. Set on rack to cool.
Blend glaze ingredients except chips in saucepan. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in chips. Pour glaze over warm cake; cool 20 minutes. Yields 20 servings.
