Anyone who remembers Carthage Hardware many years ago is sure to remember Ed Grundy and Clyde Phillips. I remember Ed not only because he was my neighbor growing up but also because he was the store's go-to guy for questions and problems.
Fast forward to 2020 and Ed's son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Melanie, are carrying on the tradition by opening a new Carthage Hardware in the same location on the north side of the Carthage square. It's a friendly place with everything you would expect from a hometown store.
With many distinct offerings at the store, the Firebee Crafted Honey caught my interest. It's handcrafted using farm-fresh raw honey from Kansas and adding natural flavors. Gently warmed to 120 degrees to minimize heat damage then gravity-strained to keep the many health benefits of raw honey, they serve up some great combos:
• Spicy: contains a choice blend of chili peppers.
• Vanilla: Perfect for desserts, it is produced through the time-consuming process of cutting the vanilla bean pod in half with a knife and scraping out the caviar.
• Elderberry: This honey boasts the antioxidants and vitamins from dehydrated organic elderberry.
• Cinnamon: It is infused with high quality natural ceylon cinnamon.
• Chocolate: It contains organic dark chocolate, vanilla and raw cacao.
Depending on the flavor, these honeys can be used to flavor tea or coffee and used as a spread, glaze or dipping sauce.
I amped up my pulled pork with the spicy and topped my peanut butter toast with the cinnamon. Mix the cinnamon honey with softened butter and your dinner rolls will rival some of the best local restaurants. Now each time I grab a bite to eat, I wonder if I can enhance it with some honey.
When you visit Carthage Hardware, be sure to check out the stair railing. There's a great story behind it.
Today's recipes are from Firebee.
Enjoy, and happy eating.
Dessert pizza
1 roll sugar cookie dough
1 can vanilla frosting
Sliced fruits, your choice
Firebee chocolate honey
Spread dough onto baking pan (pizza pan works well) and bake according to package instructions; cool. Spread desired frosting over cookie, then top with fruit and drizzle with honey.
Firebee cinnamon honey popcorn
Pop your favorite corn. Drizzle with cinnamon honey. Toss until all pieces are coated.
Elderberry honey frozen yogurt
1/ 4 to 1/2 cup Firebee elderberry honey
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon vanilla
Place all ingredients in a bowl; whisk for several minutes until light and fluffy. Place in 9-inch glass baking dish. Cover and freeze 45 minutes.
Stir, mixing freezing edges into soft center. Cover, place back in freezer and repeat process every 30 minutes until frozen 2 to 3 hours. Serve immediately as soft serve or freeze longer for firmer texture.
