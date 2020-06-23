We all have little things we do when working in the kitchen, either out of habit or because they work. When I make lasagna, ham and beans, and vegetable soup, I always make them the day before because I think 24 hours makes them better.
Here are some ideas from homehacks.com that might become habits for you:
• Fry your onions with salt. It will minimize the onion smell and help the onions cook faster.
• Add sour cream to your pancake mix. Two tablespoonfuls will add taste and fluffiness.
• Brush you fish lightly with mayo before grilling. This will give you a nice golden crust.
• Make hamburger patties juicy with a small ice cube. Press the ice into the center of the meat just before grilling.
• Use a frying pan for cooking pasta. Water will get hot faster than in a big pot.
• Use warm milk for mashing potatoes. Cold milk makes potatoes gray.
• Add water to a whole chicken when roasting. Water in the cavity will make the bird juicy.
• Freeze cheese for easy grating. Anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes in the freezer will make the job easier, as does lightly spraying the grater with cooking spray.
• Microwave squash for five minutes to make peeling and slicing easier, This is especially good for an acorn squash.
• Slice fruit with an egg slicer. Think bananas, strawberries and kiwi.
• Use an apple slicer to make steak fries. Stand the potato on end and the slicer will make quick work of the job.
"Crock-Pot Dump Recipes" gives us today's recipes that are perfect for this hot weather. They really are as simple as combining the ingredients then dumping them into the slow cooker and letting it do its job.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Cashew chicken
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
1 1/2 cups cashews
1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 cup sliced celery
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/4 cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
Combine all ingredients. Cook in slow comer 6 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 6 hours on high. Serve over rice. Yields 6 servings.
Scalloped tomatoes and corn
1 can cream-style corn
1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes
3/4 cup saltine cracker crumbs
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 teaspoons sugar
3/4 teaspoon pepper
Combine all ingredients. Cook in slow cooker 4 to 6 hours on low. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
