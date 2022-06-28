“To me, herbs and natural stuff are God-given freebies, and if you can cure yourself by using things that are available in your yard or things you can easily grow in your garden, I think that’s the way to go.”
Believing we live in a society where meds may sometimes not be available, Martha Selvey Blount, of Carthage, spent 2 1/2 years of home study and a week in Utah to become a certified master herbalist.
Television and paper ads tout the health benefits of beets, calling them “super.” Martha’s family doesn’t love beets and they don’t hate beets — they are trying to establish a relationship with this nutritious vegetable.
Beets can be picky as to where they will grow, needing fine soil in order to flourish. This is Martha’s first year to plant beets after making a raised bed with additives in the clay laden soil to make it more beet friendly.
A fan of Pinterest, Martha discovered a beneficial use for beet leaves. Three dehydrator loads of beet leaves pulverize into about half a cup of powder that can be added to shakes and smoothies.
Luckily, Martha planted her beets early, because the recent heat has not been beet-friendly. She is always looking for unwanted beet leaves to increase her beet powder inventory.
Boasting raised garden beds, mainly out of necessity because of rocky ground, Martha’s garden also features straw bales conditioned with fertilizer as planters. Besides easing the required bending over of gardening, after a couple of years the bales decompose and can be used as mulch. Martha prefers the less seedy straw to hay and hopes to expand the straw bale use next year.
Look in her kitchen and you find a variety of items preserved one way or another. She would much prefer using what’s available versus throwing it away.
Comfrey is a staple, as well as plantains — not the banana imposter, however. This dandelion-like plantain grows in most yards and can draw out insect bite and sting toxins when used as a compress.
Martha and her husband, Kirk, are parents to Jody; Chad, who works for Dyna Noble; Hannah, a nurse; and Hunter, a CFI employee. Jody and her husband travel in a motor home for his wind turbine job and Martha, not sure what will be available where the couple stays, shares her bounty, keeping in mind their limited storage and need to replenish often.
Wearing her “I’d rather be gardening” shirt, Martha truly embraces nature and is committed to making the most of what’s available to us all.
Keeping with the beet theme, Taste of Home serves up two recipes adding different flavors to the beets. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Beets in orange sauce
8 whole beets
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Dash pepper
1 cup orange juice
1 medium orange, peeled, halved and sliced, optional
1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel
Place beets in large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender.
Drain and cool slightly. Peel and slice; keep warm in in serving bowl.
In small saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and pepper; stir in orange juice until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.
Remove from heat. Stir in orange slices and peel. Pour over beets. Yields 8 servings.
Roasted beet wedges
1 pound medium beets, peeled
4 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 to 5 fresh rosemary or thyme sprigs
Cut beets into six wedges; place in large resealable plastic bag. Add olive oil and salt. Seal bag and shake to coat.
Place a sheet of heavy duty foil in a 15-by-10-inch baking pan. Evenly arrange beets on foil; top with sprigs. Fold foil around beets and seal tightly.
Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour to 1 1/2 hours or until tender. Open foil carefully to let steam escape. Discard sprigs. Yields 4 servings.
