Because he needs it to wash down so many cookies, Santa just might make milk the most popular Christmas drink. But there are lots of other options that are a little more festive.
Hot chocolate is always a good choice for a wintery weather warm-up, as is flavored hot tea. One or the other, or maybe both, are sure to please. Something as simple as a peppermint stick in the hot chocolate or a floating slice of fruit in the tea dresses them up.
Another favorite hot drink is apple cider. Spice up some store-bought cider with some with cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. Simmer the cider with the spices wrapped in a cheesecloth for easy removal. Simmering on the stovetop or kept warm in a slow cooker and floating fruit slices, cranberries or other berries say "party."
Eggnog is traditional this time of year, and it is one of those flavors you either love or hate. It's always good for an eggnog mustache. Ginger and molasses additions can produce gingerbread eggnog, and a little coffee eggnog will give you a brand new flavor.
Any cold drink benefits from an ice ring or ice cubes frozen with fruit surrounded by juice or some other compatible liquid that won't dilute the drink. Kids would enjoy a green Grinch drink, and colored sugar rims on glasses make even the most simple punch seem grown-up.
Today, we have a hot drink as well as a cold one. Our first recipe is from Juanita Rose. She shared this with me decades ago, and I use it all the time. This is a big-batch recipe, so there's plenty to share. The tea looks pretty in a clear container and makes a great gift.
The second recipe, from CookingClassy.com, is another big-batch drink. Float whole cranberries and lime slices in this one if your container is clear.
Have a wonderful week, and happy drinking.
Cranberry tea
3 cups sugar
1 quart cranberry juice cocktail
1/2 cup Red Hots
1 (6-ounce) can each frozen orange juice and lemonade
1/8 teaspoon cloves
Boil 1 quart water with sugar, Red Hots and cloves until dissolved. Add juice and concentrates and 4 quarts water. Yields 6 quarts.
Christmas punch
6 cups cranberry juice cocktail or pomegranate cranberry juice
3 cups pineapple juice
1 tablespoon almond extract
3 liters ginger ale
Pour juices and almond extract into large drink dispenser. Pour in ginger ale and give it a quick stir. Yields 14 servings.
