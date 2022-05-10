When my daughter Sarah orders a hot dog, she orders it without the dog. Bun only. I’ve bought many snack bar hot dog buns over the years.
If you eat a hot dog, you probably eat the dog and the bun and have certain toppings you prefer. Some combos have become traditional.
Chili and cheese are arguably the most requested toppings. Make a New York dog with sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. There’s the Italian with grilled onions and bell peppers and you can say aloha with pineapple and teriyaki sauce. A Chicago dog features a dill pickle, relish, pickled peppers, sliced tomatoes, chopped onions, yellow mustard and a sprinkling of celery salt.
Hot dogs are loved by all ages. A summer celebration might warrant a hot dog bar. It has even been called a hot dog charcuterie. Same thing, just fancier sounding. Grill up the wieners and offer a variety of toppings.
Besides the usual favorites of ketchup, mustard, chili and cheese, would you be open to trying something different on that hot dog? Here’s a list of some maybe surprising topping ideas:
• Macaroni and cheese. • Avocado and salsa. • Sauteed mushrooms. • Caramelized onions. • Bacon, lettuce and tomato. • Coleslaw. • Gravy and fries (poutine). • Salt and vinegar potato chips. • Ranch dressing. • Cranberry sauce. Use your imagination and you just might find a new favorite hot dog topping or two or three and don’t forget the dog.
Today’s recipes both make fine stand-alone dishes as well as fun hot dog toppers.
There really is a nice difference in homemade and store-bought pimento cheese. Use it also to make a good grilled cheese sandwich. Make that pimento grilled cheese even better with a sliced hot dog in the middle. This recipe is from cookieandkate.com.
Thinner than onion rings, the onion straws make a great burger or hot dog topping or all by themselves with ketchup or your favorite dip. A mandolin slicer comes in handy to get the onion extra thin. This recipe is from bunsinmyoven.com.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Homemade pimento cheese
2 cups freshly grated extra sharp cheddar cheese
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature, cut into 1-inch cubes
4 ounce pimento peppers, well drained and chopped if in strips
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon each garlic and onion powder and cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Beat with mixer or by hand until well combined. Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired.
Serve immediately or store in the fridge up to one week. Let sit at room temperature 30 minutes if chilled to soften. Yields 2 cups.
Fried onion strings
1 yellow onion, sliced very thin
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder and pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Vegetable oil
Soak onion in buttermilk at least 30 minutes. Combine remaining ingredients except oil.
Dredge onion in dry ingredients; fry in small batches in 350 degree heated oil until golden brown, about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally to avoid clumping. Drain on a wire rack then transfer to a paper towel lined plate. Yields 4 servings.
