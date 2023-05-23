I love potatoes. They are the perfect appetizer, main dish, side dish and dessert. I can make an entire meal out of potatoes. Today we are going to concentrate on potato salad as the first big summer weekend approaches.
Mayonnaise-based dressing is more popular than the vinaigrette based dressing, but both require the right potato to ensure success. While russets can be used, less starchy tubers will give the best results. Fingerlings, red and Yukon Gold are the most mentioned choices. If using whole potatoes, try to choose similar size ones or cut uniform pieces if the sizes vary greatly to ensure even cooking. Place potatoes in cold water, bring to a boil, season with salt and reduce to a simmer to cook to fork tender so they will be done but not turn to mush when mixed with the dressing.
Mayonnaise-based dressings should be mixed with cooled potatoes to avoid the mayo becoming oily, and dress warm potatoes with vinaigrette-based dressing.
Some ideas tossed around to improve your potato salad include whisking grated egg yolks into the dressing and adding the chopped whites to the salad. Buttermilk, Greek yogurt and sour cream are sometimes substituted for part of the mayo. Alton Brown suggests sprinkling the vinegar directly on the potatoes for extra tang. Pickle juice is sometimes used instead of vinegar, as are chopped pickles instead of relish. Personal observation — all potato salads should be garnished with paprika.
Today there's less talk and more recipes. The traditional potato salad recipe, adapted from aspicyperspective.com, is one of many labeled "best." All the "best" are similar. The German potato salad version, adapted from justapinch.com, features bacon and is served warm. The extra recipe, adapted from spendwithpennies.com, puts leftover mashed potatoes to great use. Celebrate Memorial Day with remembrance and gratitude and happy eating.
Best potato salad
2 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 tablespoon celery seeds
1/4 teaspoon paprika
2 hard boiled eggs, chopped
1 1/2 stalks celery, diced
1/4 cup sweet onion, diced
1/2 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Boil potatoes; dice or slice and cool. Mix next six ingredients and salt and pepper to taste; pour over potatoes and mix gently to coat. Add remaining ingredients; mix gently. Garnish with additional paprika and dill. Yields eight servings.
Hot German potato salad
12 potatoes
1 pound bacon
1 medium red onion, diced
1 cup white vinegar
1 tablespoon celery salt
1/4 cup sugar
Boil whole potatoes until fork tender. In skillet, cook bacon until crispy; remove from skillet and reserve drippings. Cook onion in drippings until tender. Add remaining ingredients; stir and cook until all dissolved. Add crumbled bacon. Slice cooked potatoes and pour bacon mixture over top; mix well to coat. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes. Serve hot. Yields six to eight servings.
Mashed potato salad
3 to 4 cups mashed potatoes
4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
1 cup celery, diced
4 green onions, sliced
1/4 teaspoon paprika, for garnish
Dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup sweet or dill relish
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix dressing ingredients in bowl. Combine with potatoes and remaining ingredients; mix well. Chill at least one hour. Sprinkle with paprika before serving. Yields six servings.
