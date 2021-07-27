I'm old enough to remember calling the refrigerator the icebox. It wasn't the old-time box with a block of ice — it was a modern refrigerator, but both of my grandmothers called it the icebox, probably out of a habit formed over the years.
Dating back to the 1920s and '30s, icebox cakes were popular because they were used to promote new refrigerators. They are a trufflelike, no-bake, cool and refreshing dessert.
Icebox cake crusts vary according to topping and preference. Graham crackers are popular, as are thin cookies and wafers, especially chocolate. They soften just enough to resemble cake.
Cookies that are too thick don't soften enough, and it's the same with chocolate-coated cookies. It is important to ensure your crust layer is even and solid, breaking the cookies or crackers to fill in completely.
Many icebox cakes start with whipped cream. If you want super easy, use thawed whipped topping instead of whipping cream. This makes it so easy you really don't even need a recipe.
Either filling base is good plain or dress them up with something extra. Fold in some cherry or blueberry pie filling. Choose lemon pie filling and a sprinkling of fresh blueberries for a yummy combo. Another nice mix is folding in flavored pudding.
Fresh fruit can be added to the layers, but avoid frozen fruit because it has too much moisture. Decorate the top with chopped candy bars, nuts, toasted coconut or crushed cookies.
These hot summer days call for a refreshing dessert. Use your fridge to store your icebox cake for two or three days, if it lasts that long.
Today's first recipe is for a springform pan, but you can use any pan that will give you at least three layers. This recipe, from delish.com, is basic and can easily be personalized to make it your own.
The second recipe, from theunlikelybaker.com, gets sweetness from sweetened condensed milk. Add it one tablespoon at a time, using what you need depending on the sweetness of your berries.
Keep cool and happy eating.
Ice box cake
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 64 thin chocolate wafers
Beat together the first 3 ingredients until stiff peaks form. Spread a thin layer of whipped cream in the bottom of a springform pan. Top with an even layer of wafers. Repeat 4 times. Top with whipped cream. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Yields 8 servings.
Strawberry icebox cake
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 4 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk (as needed)
- Graham crackers
- 2 cups hulled and sliced strawberries
Whip cream on medium-high speed on medium peaks form. On medium-low speed, drizzle condensed milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, to desired sweetness. Beat at medium-high speed to stiff peaks.
Place a layer of crackers in an 8-by-8-inch dish, top with a heaping cup of whipped cream and then a layer of berries. Repeat. Cover and chill. Yields 9 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.