Here I am, 70 years old and preparing my first Thanksgiving turkey.
When my mother no longer hosted the annual meal, my sister, Sue Joslen, took over that duty. Sue’s kitchen is currently being remodeled, so my daughter Sarah and her family are hosting the Evans side of the family.
For at least 40 years Mom spent many hours preparing our Thanksgiving dinner, rising early to get the turkey in the oven and making sure everything was table-ready at the same time. We finally figured out some time-saving hints that made a big difference in the day’s enjoyment for those doing the cooking.
If you have the luxury of being able to cook a day early the biggie is fixing the turkey that day. Mom baked it as normal and Dad carved it, placing the meat neatly in a deep baking pan and pouring the drippings over the meat.
It’s covered, refrigerated then reheated in the oven the next day. We would swear it was a bird baked on Thanksgiving Day.
Saving oven space for the ham and rolls is easy with the make-ahead mashed potatoes and Crock-Pot dressing from last week. I start the green beans early in the slow cooker, and the gravy will be made ahead and kept warm in another slow cooker. This may be the day I use most of my 19 slow cookers.
With all the time spent preparing the Thanksgiving dinner, it’s a shame to not enjoy it again the next day. But after that, it’s time to change up the serving if you are lucky enough to have plenty of leftovers.
The turkey is easy to repurpose. Use it as you would chicken for salad, soup, casseroles, pot pies, tacos, enchiladas, tetrazzini, and sandwiches. Mashed potatoes become potato patties, soup and shepherd’s pie topping.
Turn those leftover dinner rolls into croutons, breadcrumbs and bread pudding. Heat the remaining cranberry sauce for a special ice cream topping. You’ll enjoy lots of variety from one meal.
We can use up leftover turkey and mashed potatoes with the flavorful chowder. This recipe is adapted from aheadofthyme.com.
Instead of the traditional grape jelly over the meatballs, use the leftover cranberry sauce for a completely different taste. This recipe is adapted from eatingonadime.com.
Happy Thanksgiving, and happy eating.
Turkey potato chowder
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 small onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups chicken stock
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
3 cups leftover mashed potatoes
2 1/2 cups shredded or diced cooked turkey
1 cup half-and-half
1/2 cup corn
Salt and pepper to taste
Shredded cheddar cheese
In large stock pot, melt butter just until bubbly. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft and starting to brown, about 3 minutes.
Add flour; mix well and cook 1 minute. Add stock and Italian seasoning; mix well and simmer 3 to 4 minutes.
Add potatoes; stir until potatoes are broken up and simmer 8 to 10 minutes, until thickened and stirring occasionally. Add turkey and half-and-half, and heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Serve topped with cheese.
Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Crock-Pot meatballs
32 ounces meatballs
20 ounces grape jelly or canned cranberry sauce
12 ounces chili sauce
Add all ingredients to slow cooker; stir to combine. Cover and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours or low for 4 to 5 hours. Yields 8 servings.
