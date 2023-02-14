Perusing the internet supplies a plethora of information. It is once again time to learn some odds and ends, courtesy of the internet.
• A New Jersey restaurant is banning children under 10 years old. Some are cheering, and some are jeering.
• About 70% of American-grown grapes are used for wine. That means a mere 30% go for snacking, juice and jellies.
• For a two-slice serving of French toast the perfect ratio is 1/4 cup of milk and two eggs. Consider omitting the egg white.
• It’s OK to eat sprouted onions. They will be softer than normal and maybe a little bitter but not harmful.
• Brew the perfect cup of tea by pouring the water over the tea bag as soon as it starts boiling for regular tea and letting it cool a bit for green tea. Prolonged water boiling will negatively affect the taste.
• The end piece of a loaf of bread is called the heel in the U.S. and the outsider in Scotland. Makes the best toast.
• Bob Born, the inventor of Hot Tamales and the machine that squirts out Peeps, died this month at the age of 98.
• A Guinness world record 13,990-square-foot pizza was recently made using 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,548 pound of pizza sauce, more than 8,800 pounds of cheese and 630,496 pieces of pepperoni. It was baked in pieces and later donated to shelters.
• The lines on the Solo cups provide measurements. The bottom line equals 1 ounce, next up is 5 ounces and the top one is 12 ounces. Considered measurements for liquor, wine and beer, the Solo company prefers the lines be used to measure mouthwash or water or anything but alcohol.
• Butter candles are a new entertaining idea. Form a butter candle around an edible wick with a stick of soft butter or pour melted butter into a mold, placing the edible wick into the center as it starts to harden. Mix garlic and other flavoring into the butter while soft or melted for extra flavor as it melts and is sopped up with crusty bread. Mold in silicone ice cube trays for individual candles perfect for lobster or steak dipping.
• Check out the little girl logo at your local Wendy’s. Notice that Wendy’s collar spells out MOM.
• Mini M&Ms are more flavorful than regular M&Ms because higher candy-to-chocolate ratio makes them sweeter. I knew there was a difference.
Today’s recipes are adapted from “The Recipe Hall of Fame Cookbook II.” The chicken strips are a quick and easy dinner for those busy evenings. The cookie recipe makes a bunch and is great for bake sales, get-togethers or freezing for later.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Crispy Parmesan chicken strips
1 1/2 cups seasoned croutons, crushed
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
2 egg whites, whisked with 1 tablespoon water
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 cup ranch dressing
Combine crouton crumbs, cheese, parsley and garlic salt. Dip chicken into egg mixture then into crumb mixture; place on baking sheet.
Bake at 450 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. Serve with ranch dressing.
Cherry chip cookies
3/4 cup soft margarine
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/4 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
12 cup maraschino cherries, cut small
1 cup miniature chocolate chips
Cream margarine and brown sugar. Add egg and vanilla; mix well.
Mix together dry ingredients; add gradually to creamed mixture. Mixture will be stiff. Stir in cherries and chips. Chill 2 hours.
Roll chilled dough into 1/2-inch balls; place on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes or until light brown. Yiels 85 small cookies.
