It’s pumpkin-carving time. When preparing to make a jack-o’-lantern, do you ask it to “say cheese”?
How many times have we said or heard those words? Apparently the “ch” positions the teeth correctly and the “eese” parts the lips to form a smile. In Victorian times, not smiling was considered beautiful, and a smile was saved for children, peasants and drunks. Plus, pictures back then took a long time to be taken, and smiling could become tiresome.
For today’s column, we are saying cheese simply because we like cheese.
First up is shredded vs. grated. Yes, there is a difference. Shredded is made up of soft cheeses such as mozzarella and cheddar and can be shredded by hand or food processor. Parmesan and Romano are grated only by hand.
Second up is pre-shredded vs. block cheese. Block cheese that you shred yourself can save you up to half the cost while the preshredded saves you time. If your recipe calls for freshly grated, it would behoove you to make the extra effort to do so.
Compare the ingredient lists of block cheese and preshredded. Preshredded cheese contains a white powder called cellulose that keeps it from sticking together. In its natural state, it is a dietary fiber formed in plant cell walls. Or, apparently, it can be wood pulp. This is considered natural and is allowed even in organic labeled cheese. Hmmmm.
Block cheese will last longer if you remove the plastic and wrap it tightly in foil. Or shred it all for later as it freezes well. The next time you “say cheese” at the supermarket, think about buying a block of cheese and grating your own.
And now, back to the pumpkins. Please join us Saturday at Rivers Bend Campground to support Special Olympics with The Great Punkin Splash. There’s a plunge, lots of vendors, great auction items, a wings cook-off, costume contest and chances on a kayak. KSN meteorologist Chase Bullman is going to join us as emcee, so it is sure to be a fun event. The fun starts at 10 a.m., with the plunge at 1 p.m. Hope to see you there.
Both of today’s recipes are from allrecipes.com, and of course, they offer cheese in the mix. The garlic dresses up the green beans and crispy rice cereal adds a nice crunch to the chicken.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Garlic green beans
1 tablespoon butter
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 head garlic, peeled and sliced
2 cans green beans, drained
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter with olive oil; add garlic and cook until lightly brown, stirring frequently. Stir in beans; season with salt and pepper. Cook until beans are heated through, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and sprinkle with cheese. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Cheddar baked chicken
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
1 cup crispy rice cereal
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Coat a medium baking dish with 1/4 cup melted butter. In a bowl, mix next four ingredients. In another bowl, beat together the egg and milk. In third bowl, mix the cheese, bread crumbs and cereal. Dredge chicken in flour, dip in egg, then press in bread crumb mixture to coat. Place in prepared dish. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until golden brown and chicken juices run clear. Yields 6 servings.
Address correspondence to Cheryle Finley, c/o The Joplin Globe, P.O. Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.