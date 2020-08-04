Band-Aid. Q-Tip. Kleenex. Chapstick. Frisbee. Crock-Pot. Super Glue. These are just a few of many trademarked names that we use every day to name products in a certain category.
Another one of the most popular names we all use is Jell-O when we are talking gelatin.
Growing up, every single potluck or family dinner included a Jell-O salad of some sort, and it was always popular. We all remember a mold of Jell-O with suspended fruit cocktail.
These days, it seems that Jell-O has fallen out of favor and doesn't make an appearance very often. Regular or sugar-free, we see Jell-O more often suggested for certain postoperative diets than showing up at holidays.
Derived from collagen, which is derived from animal parts, gelatin offers some possible health benefits by reducing joint pain and improving skin and hair appearance. It is almost entirely protein and definitely not vegan.
Popular for poke cakes, Jell-O is also used today for dying hair many bright colors. Mix a Jell-O packet with 1/2 cup of hair conditioner. Apply it to you hair and leave it one hour before rinsing. It's also used for making edible play dough, colorful finger paint, lip gloss and coloring Easter eggs.
With many flavors from which to choose, Jell-O can once again find its place in salads and desserts at family gatherings and maybe bring back some fond memories or make new ones.
Our first Jell-O salad is from Sharon Frost. She shared it with me many years ago after her husband, Randy, brought it to a bank luncheon and I loved it. The pretzel salad is from That Joplin Woman and perfect for a salad or dessert. Both are cool summer treats.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
-------------------------------
Orange salad
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
1 large can pineapple chunks, drained
1 large or two small packages orange Jell-O
1 (6-ounce) can frozen orange juice concentrate
Topping:
1 (3-ounce) package instant lemon pudding
1 cup milk
1 cup whipped topping
Dissolve Jell-O in 2 cups boiling water. Add frozen concentrate and fruit. Chill until firm. Beat pudding mix and milk; fold in whipped topping. Spread over firm salad.
-----------------------------
Strawberry pretzel salad
3/4 cup butter
2 cups pretzel pieces plus 2 tablespoons sugar
3/4 cup sugar
1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, room temperature
2 cups whipped topping
1 (6-ounce) package strawberry Jell-O
2 cups hot water
1/2 cup cold water
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen strawberries
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in oven in 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add pretzel pieces and 2 tablespoons sugar; press flat with back of spoon. Bake 10 minutes; cool.
Beat cream cheese and remaining sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping and spread over crust. Dissolve Jell-O in hot water; add cold water and stir in strawberries. Pour over cream cheese and chill until firm. Serves 12 to 15.
