Many years ago, I bought a jelly roll pan specifically for the purpose of making a pumpkin roll. Several hundred dollars later in wasted ingredients, all I had to show for it was a jelly roll pan. But that wasn't a bad thing.
I have only one cookie sheet with no sides and one side bent up for handling, so sometimes I need more cooking space for making cookies faster. I turn to the jelly roll pan. It is large enough to make a big batch at one time with sides not tall enough to really interfere with the baking. Given the choice of either the cookie sheet or jelly roll pan, it's hands down the pan as long as it is a good, quality pan that will keep its even shape and is nonstick.
Last week, I used the pan for what it is actually made for when I made the Coca-Cola cake.
With its 1-inch lip, filling it half-full will produce a cake that doesn't overflow and puffs up nicely for frosting. The thinner cake also gives a good frosting-to-cake ratio compared with a thicker cake. Another plus is that it takes less time to bake the jelly roll pan cake. Brownies are another baked option.
The multipurpose jelly roll pan is perfect for roasting veggies and good for broiling projects. The sides keep food and juices from sliding off and making a mess. With the popular 12-by-18-inch and 15 1/2-by-10 1/2-inch sizes, your jelly roll pan is for more than just trying or a decent pumpkin roll.
Today's recipes are from "A Plan for Your Jelly Roll Pan." The pizza would make a nice dinner as well as breakfast. The bars are sure to become a favorite potluck or family dinner specialty.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Breakfast pizza
1 tube crescent rolls
2 cups shredded frozen hash browns
2 (6-ounce) packages cooked diced ham
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
Dash cayenne pepper
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Unroll rolls onto sprayed 12-by-18-inch jelly roll pan. Press perforations together, making sure to cover bottom of pan. Top with potatoes, ham and cheddar.
In bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, basil and cayenne. Pour evenly over cheddar; sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until eggs are set, Yields 12 servings.
Cream puff bars
1 cup water
1/2 cup butter
1 cup flour
4 eggs
2 (3.4-ounce) packages vanilla instant pudding mix
2 1/2 cups cold milk
1 (8-ounce) thawed whipped topping
Chocolate syrup
Over medium heat, water and butter to full boil, melting butter. Stir in flour and remove from heat. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each.
Spread into lightly sprayed 10-by-15-inch jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes; cool completely.
Combine pudding mixes and milk. Whisk 2 minutes. Spread over crust and top with whipped topping. Chill at least 2 hours. Drizzle with syrup. Yields 35 to 40 bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.