Growing up, one of my favorite breakfasts was biscuits and syrup. Smear the hot biscuit with lots of butter, then top with syrup.
Instead of bottled syrup, Mom always melted brown sugar. It was super sweet and yummy. That's one cooking idea Mom had that I have failed to use.
I always have brown sugar handy, mainly because it's needed for chocolate chip cookies. But it isn't something I use often, so I try to take care that it doesn't dry out. All of us, at one time or another, have pulled out the brown sugar and found it hard enough to break a toe if dropped on your foot.
While brown sugar doesn't go bad, it's best used within about six months, so it's a good idea to keep it soft so it's always available. I have a clay disc I keep in my brown sugar to keep it fresh and tightly secure the resealable bag, removing as much air as possible.
If you use a disc, be sure to soak it in water for about 15 minutes then dry well before adding to the brown sugar. Storing the brown sugar with a slice of bread, apple slices or some marshmallows also helps keep it fresh.
What if you find a rock-solid bag of brown sugar in your pantry? No need to discard. If time permits, place it overnight in an airtight container with an apple slice. The brown sugar should absorb the moisture from the apple and become soft. Sprinkle a few drops of water in the hardened sugar and seal it up, and it should soften up in a few days.
If you are in a hurry, place the brown sugar in a microwave-safe bowl, cover it with a damp paper towel then plastic wrap. Microwave on high in 30-second increments, being careful to not melt the sugar. Fluff it up with a fork and use right away. Placing it a 250-degree oven for a few minutes also works if you are using immediately.
Wondering whether you need dark or light brown sugar? The difference is the amount of molasses added to the refined white sugar. Light has 3.5% molasses, and dark has 6.5%. You can make your own brown sugar if you have sugar and molasses on hand: 1 cup granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon molasses mixed together, and voila. Add more molasses for dark brown sugar.
Today's recipes, from "The Best of Mr. Food Cookin' Quickies," need brown sugar. Both are easy and perfect for that sweet tooth.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Lazy maple sticky buns
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1 can crescent rolls
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Combine first three ingredients in 8-inch round cake pan. Bake at 375 degrees until butter melts; stir gently then sprinkle with pecans. Cut roll of dough into 12 slices. Combine sugar and cinnamon and dip both sides of dough slices. Place in pan, cut side down. Sprinkle with remaining sugar mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 18 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately invert onto serving platter and serve. Yields 12.
Mini pecan tassies
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup flour
Combine first 4 ingredients, beat smooth with wire whisk. Stir in flour and pecans. Spoon into sprayed mini muffin pans to within 1/8 inch from top. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool in pans on wire rack 1 minute then remove from pans and cool completely on racks. Yields 40.
