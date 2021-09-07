Lasagna is a word much like bologna — not pronounced as it’s spelled. It is a word with which my family is familiar, however, because it’s a favorite requested meal.
One of my favorite make-ahead meals, lasagna can sit in the fridge overnight and, because all of the ingredients are already cooked, be quickly warmed in the oven for dinner.
Many find it time consuming to make lasagna, and making your own sauce would certainly add to that time. I’m good with jars of store-bought spaghetti sauce mixed with hamburger. A mixture of hamburger and sausage is also good.
Season hamburger with taco seasoning and layer beans, corn and olives for taco lasagna, or use chicken and alfredo sauce for something different. Andouille sausage and Creole seasoning produce Cajun lasagna, and thinly sliced steak, peppers and onions with cheesy sauce end up being a Philly cheesesteak meal.
Seems as though everyone has a definite preference for cottage cheese or ricotta. I like both, but usually use small-curd cottage cheese that I have drained in a colander. Maybe it’s my choice because I find it easier to put in a single layer and use the leftover cottage cheese more quickly than the ricotta.
No-boil noodles are now available to make lasagna assembling easier. They are thinner than boiled noodles and do best with a sauce that’s a little runny.
Boiled noodles should be cooked to al dente and well drained to avoid them becoming mushy in the lasagna. They can also be soaked in very hot water to soften before using. Fill the boiled noodles with your meat mixture, roll up and cover with sauce to make serving easy. Both kinds of noodles should be covered completely by sauce or you will have crunchy bites.
Lasagna is not only the traditional meat sauce and noodles. It can be almost anything boasting three to four layers. Lasagna finds its way into the name of dishes layering fruit and veggies.
A graham cracker crust topped with alternating layers of whipped topping and pudding can be dessert lasagna while fresh spinach, eggplant and butternut squash produce a vegetable lasagna. Mascarpone cheese, brown sugar and fresh fruit turn lasagna noodles into a dessert delight.
However you layer it, lasagna is a great name for a great dinner or dessert.
Today’s recipe, from freerecipenetwork.com, is a little longer than usual but is perfect for weekend brunch — a mixture of all things good for breakfast in a single casserole. The noodles take the place of biscuits, so there’s not one thing missing.
Enjoy your week, and happy eating.
Breakfast lasagna
12 lasagna noodles
1 pound breakfast sausage
6 strips bacon, chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
6 eggs
1/2 teaspoon each garlic and onion powder and pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons milk
1/2 cup cottage cheese
1 tablespoon butter
2 packages peppered gravy mix
1 cup each shredded mozzarella and colby jack
Prepare noodles according to package directions; drain. In a skillet, cook sausage; drain.
Cook bacon until brown, add onion and cook until onion is tender and bacon is crisp; drain. Add sausage.
Whisk eggs with seasonings, milk and cottage cheese. Melt butter in skillet and cook eggs to soft scramble. Prepare gravy according to package directions.
Repeat 3 layers, starting with gravy, noodles, meat, eggs, cheese and gravy, reserving 1/2 cup cheese. Cover with foil and bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake 10 more minutes.
Yields 12 servings.
