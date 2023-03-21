Growing up, I don’t remember my father talking about his heritage. But my mom was a different story.
Boasting the maiden name Christensen, Mom regularly reminded us of our Danish family line. With names such as flaekesteg, kanelstang and karonade, traditional Danish cuisine offers entrees such as pork, root vegetables and open- faced sandwiches. and the long sea shoreline means fresh fish is always on the menu.
I just recently linked our lineage to Danish food, specifically those delicious sweet rolls.
Danish folk can’t claim the original Danish pastries because they originated in Vienna. Seems the Danish bakers were on strike in 1850, causing the bakery owners to hire immigrants. Among those hired were Austrians who shared recipes that would later be adapted to Danish tastes and today is called wienerbrod or Viennese bread by the Danes.
We know Danish pastry as a flaky and buttery dough filled with custard cream or jam. Buttery is the key word here. Laminating is the process used for getting the desired result. Rolled thin then folded with a layer of butter into 27 buttery layers, this dough is sweeter than the similar croissant.
Best served at room temperature rather than warm, Danish in airtight containers can be stored in the fridge for up to seven days if not eaten within the first couple of days. I find this to be probably useless info because who of us ever met a Danish we didn’t love and devour the first day?
Whether it’s a snegl, spandauer or a tebirkes, enjoy a Danish pastry for breakfast or brunch as if you are in Copenhagen with some of my relatives.
Feel free to make your own Danish dough, but today’s recipes give you homemade Danish without rolling and folding the dough. A box of frozen puff pastry gives you 8 Danish in no time. This recipe is adapted from foodnetwork.com.
The crescent roll Danish recipe is adapted from pillsbury.com. Use a can of crescent rolls or a can of crescent sheets. You can adapt the filling to your personal preference of jam flavor or pie filling. I’m thinking cherry pie filling.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Puff pastry Danish
1 egg
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 box frozen puff pastry, thawed
Egg wash:
1 egg
1 teaspoon water
Beat together first five ingredients until smooth.
Cut each pastry sheet into 4 squares. Fold corners over about 1 inch to make octagon shape. Spoon 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture in center of each pastry; do not spread.
Beat glaze ingredients and brush over exposed pastry. Dust generously with sugar. Bake at 400 degrees on parchment lined baking sheets for 18 minutes or until golden brown. Yields 8.
Crescent roll Danish
1 can crescent rolls
1/3 cup cream cheese spread
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
8 ounces seedless raspberry jam
1/4 cup sliced almonds
Glaze:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 to 3 teaspoons milk
Remove dough from can; do not unroll. Use a serrated knife to cut roll into 8 slices. Place 2-inches apart on baking sheet. Press each slice into a 3-inch round, leaving ridge around outer edge.
Mix cream cheese spread and powdered sugar until smooth. Spoon 2 teaspoons cream cheese mixture in center of dough rounds. Top with 1 teaspoon jam and sprinkle with almonds.
Bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes on baking sheet.
For the glaze, mix powdered sugar and enough milk to make drizzle consistency. Drizzle over pastries. Yields 8.
