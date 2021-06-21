Farmer's markets and roadside stands are in full swing, and most of us could not be happier.
Some vendors offer samples while others don't. Though tempted, it's not polite or proper buying etiquette to rip open the corn or take a big bite of the peach if samples aren't an option. Wanting the freshest and tastiest produce, I have come up with some details to look for when picking fruits and vegetables, even from the grocery store.
First, let's address bugs. Corn husks with small brown holes indicate bugs. No sign of bugs could mean the crop has been sprayed with insecticides. This could make a difference in your decision. You decide.
• Corn: Look for a bright green husk, wrapped tightly and slightly damp as a sign of freshness. The bottom when the ear was broken off the stalk should not be brown and you will want the tassel to be light brown or gold and slightly sticky, not black and dry. Squeeze up the ear, starting at the bottom, and feel for firm, plump and even rows of kernels.
• Melons: A nub of a stem means the melon was picked before it was ripe. Look for symmetry of shape and a shiny appearance in watermelon as well as a dull finish. Shiny equals overripe. Cantaloupe and honeydew will be hefty and smell sweet at the stem.
• Stone fruits: A gentle press should yield firm but with a little give.
• Berries: Accept no fuzzy mold. Blackberries should be shiny and in full black color. Raspberries should be firm and stand up while strawberries will be shiny, smooth and red between the seeds.
• Tomatoes: Pick one up; it should be heavier than it looks. Be mindful that hybrids will probably be more colorful but that color does not always equate to more flavor.
• Potatoes: Need to be firm, no cracks, no eyes and no green skin. All these imperfections can be removed before preparing if done so within a day or two. It is natural for potatoes to give off a scent of soil.
• Eggplant: Stem will be green, not brown. As the seeds can be bitter, a scar around the bottom indicates fewer seeds, thus less bitter.
• Zucchini and yellow squash: Look for clear, smooth skin on small- to medium-sized squash.
• Green beans: Slender pods equal tender pods. Avoid dull color and brown spots.
While my fresh produce excitement peaks with fresh tomatoes, there are many things to enjoy this time of year, and I thank those who spend the time and energy to provide it for the rest of us.
It's hard to beat a big pot of fresh green beans and new potatoes, but the fresh green bean recipe from asweetpeachef.com is perfect when you are in a hurry for a vegetable side.
Homestyle Family Favorites provides the banana bar recipe. It's a great snack and can be frosted or drizzled with chocolate for extra yum.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Garlic Parmesan green beans
- 1 pound fresh green beans, stems removed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated
Heat oil over medium heat in large skillet. Add garlic and cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add salt and pepper and toss to coat evenly. Saute 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese and toss to coat.
Yields 4 servings.
Banana bars
- 1 butter recipe golden cake mix
- 10 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 cup mashed ripe bananas
- 1/2 cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
In bowl, combine all ingredients. Blend 30 seconds, then beat 3 minutes. Pour into sprayed-and-floured, 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Yields 24 bars.
