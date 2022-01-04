It is funny to think that Elvis Presley and Betty White had anything in common. But apparently, their food choice ran along the same vein.
We are all familiar with Elvis' love of peanut butter, bacon and just about everything fat-loaded. Now we find out Betty White loved hot dogs. Her favorite lunch was hot dogs and french fries. She was also quite fond of french fries, red licorice and potato chips.
While Betty tried to avoid anything green, she favored a childhood lunch of a peanut butter, bologna and lettuce sandwich on white bread. Red Vines and potato chips were also at the top of the list as faves. Elvis, whose 87th birthday is Saturday and who died at the young age of 42, and Betty White, who would have turned 100 January 17, clearly had different results from their dietary choices.
Betty's one nod to something green, lettuce, is a year-round treat that gives us year-round salads, adds crunchy texture to a sandwich and serves as a healthy wrap in place of a tortilla.
While iceberg lettuce is usually less expensive than romaine and romaine is a tad healthier, they both stand up well as a base under multiple salad ingredients. Be sure to pay attention to recalls, especially with prepackaged varities, which are a little more pricey than heads of lettuce.
Rinse and pat dry your lettuce. Easily remove that iceberg core by firmly hitting the core on the counter. It slides cleanly out and the entire head of lettuce is ready for peeling or chopping. Cut it into quarters for a wedge salad. Cut romaine in half lengthwise and chop off the stem end for easy chopping.
We are all familiar with the great lettuce debate. Chop or tear. Some believe torn leaves break along natural lines between cells while a knife cuts through the cells causing damage and resulting in browning. Others think cutting with a plastic knife instead of a metal one is preferred.
Then there are those who believe one preparation is no better than the other. You have probably already decided what works best for you.
I rarely think of lettuce being cooked but it is definitely an option. If you aren't a 12-month griller, save the grilled recipe for warmer weather or grill on your stovetop or indoor grill. It is quick and yummy.
Change up your Caesar salad by serving it in edible Parmesan cheese. It looks fancy-shmancy, but is easy-peasy. Both of these recipes are from Taste of Home.
Have a great week and happy eating. And RIP, Betty White. Thank you for being a friend.
Grilled romaine
- 2 romaine hearts, halved lengthwise
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbles
- Buttermilk dressing
Brush romaine with oil. Grill, uncovered, over medium high heat 6 to 8 minutes or until leaves begin to wilt and color, turning once.
Serve with cheese, bacon and dressing. Yields 4 servings.
Caesar salad in cheese bowls
- 2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 romaine hearts, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 3/4 cup Caesar salad croutons, slightly crushed
- 1/4 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing
Toss cheese with pepper. Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Evenly sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese mixture into pan to form a 6-inch circle. Cook, uncovered, until bubbly and edges are golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.
Remove skillet from heat; let stand 15 seconds. With spatula, carefully remove cheese and immediately drape over inverted ramekin or muffin tin. Press gently to form a bowl. Cool. completely. Repeat, making 8 bowls.
Just before serving, combine lettuce, tomatoes and croutons; drizzle with dressing and toss. Serve in cheese bowls.
Yields 8 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.