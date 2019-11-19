It's time for excitement when the number of days until Thanksgiving is in single digits. A week from tomorrow is the big day, and I can't wait.
We actually get to celebrate twice. The Finleys are gathering at Brent and Dianna's home Monday evening, and the Evans side of the family celebrates on Thanksgiving at Sue and Bill's. Special times with family and friends.
This is maybe my favorite column each year because I share my all-time favorite recipe. Based on what I hear from readers, it's your favorite too.
That Joplin Woman introduced me to make-ahead mashed potatoes many years ago, and I, like many of you, was skeptical at first. Mashed potatoes made weeks earlier and made with no milk? No way. But the first bite made me a believer, and now there's only one way I fix mashed potatoes.
Avoid the last-minute mixer mess with these potatoes. You can fix them up to a month early, freeze them, then thaw and heat in the oven. You can fix them a few days early, store in the fridge, then heat in the oven. Or do as I do: I fix them early in the day, then put them in a slow cooker, and they are ready when dinner is served. Don't forget the slow cooker liner for easy cleanup.
Besides avoiding the last minute rush, these potatoes are delicious. I always offer a gravy topper to my son-in-law, Chris, but he swears the potatoes stand alone. I hope you will try these potatoes if you haven't already, and I hope you enjoy these spuds as much as we do.
If you are looking to save Thanksgiving oven space, look no further than the slow cooker dressing. Instead of toasting the bread in the oven, you can lightly brown it in the toaster before cubing if you prefer. This dressing is as tasty as it is easy. Seasoned just right and sure to please. This recipe is from "Fix-It and Forget-It."
The orange cake is in honor of my husband Chris' birthday tomorrow. This is his favorite cake, and the recipe is also from That Joplin Woman. We both always looked forward to her sending home a cake each year at birthday time.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
--------------------------------------
Make-ahead mashed potatoes
5 pounds potatoes
2 (3-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature
1 small carton sour cream
2 teaspoons onion powder
6 tablespoons butter, room temperature and cut into slices, divided
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Peel, dice and boil potatoes in salted water until tender; drain. Place remaining ingredients except two tablespoons butter in large bowl and pour hot potatoes on top. Let set 30 seconds to begin melting butter. Beat until smooth. Top with remaining butter slices. Yields 8 to 10 servings.
----------------------------------
Slow cooker dressing
14 slices white sandwich bread
1/2 cup butter
2 cups slices celery
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup snipped fresh parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage, crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
Cut bread into cubes, making 12 cups bread cubes. Toast in a single layer in 350 degree oven for 10 to 13 minutes until light brown.
In large skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add celery and onion. Cook until tender; remove from heat. Stir in next 4 ingredients.
Place bread cubes in large bowl. Add vegetable mixture. Drizzle with broth to moisten; toss lightly. Transfer to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4 1/2 to 5 hours or on high for to 2 1/2 hours. Serves 8 to 10.
-------------------------------------------
Orange cake
Cake:
1 yellow cake mix
1 large package orange Jell-O
2/3 cup boiling water
2/3 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon orange extract
4 eggs, well beaten
Sauce:
2 cups powdered sugar
2/3 cup orange juice
1/4 cup melted butter
Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water and let cool. Mix remaining cake ingredients and pour into sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. While cake is hot, poke holes all over cake. Mix together sauce ingredients and pour over cake. Yields 12 servings.
