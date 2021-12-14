It wasn’t green eggs and ham for us: Even though it’s been many, many years, our family remembers the Christmas morning Mom cooked up some green hash browns.
Fried in a much used cast iron skillet, we never were able to figure out what caused the Christmasy colored potatoes. We wondered each subsequent year if the hash browns would once again turn green. They never did.
Christmas traditions bring a feeling of family and home but a little tradition detour can start a conversation for years to come.
Christmas breakfast has always been a tradition for my family, and we always look forward to it. That morning meal was maybe my parent’s favorite day of the year when they hosted the family. My husband, Chris, and I now get to host the get-together and enjoy feeding everyone.
More of a brunch, for Christmas breakfast we try to offer something for everyone. Bacon. Sausage. Biscuits and gravy. Eggs. Hash browns. French toast. There’s usually something sweet, too, such as coffee cake or cinnamon rolls, muffins or scones.
I try to make as much of the food ahead of time as possible. The cooked bacon and sausage are wrapped in foil and kept warm in a slow cooker. Sausage grease yields the gravy, thickened with a country gravy packet instead of flour. It’s then kept warm in — you guessed it — a slow cooker.
The French toast ends up in yet another slow cooker and a small slow cooker keeps the syrup nice and warm. I have this breakfast thing down as long as I have counter space and outlets.
Whether you are hosting breakfast or dinner, I hope you are able to prepare as much food as possible ahead of time and enjoy family and friends while reminiscing about past traditions and maybe beginning new ones.
The hash browns recipe was given to me by my sister-in-law Pam and it’s one of my favorites. It is adapted from “America’s Best Church Supper Recipes.” Leave out the sausage and you have a fabulous side dish.
The French onion dip makes a world of difference from your usual hash browns casserole. I omit the green and red peppers and substitute onion powder for the chopped onion because of family preferences. Leftovers are great with a fried egg.
The egg casserole is make-ahead and could easily become a main dish with the addition of cooked bacon, sausage or ham. It is easier than frying up a couple of dozen eggs to everyone’s specifications.
Have a great week and happy eating.
Sausage hash brown bake2 pounds bulk pork sausage
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
1 (8-ounce carton) French onion dip
1 chopped onion
1/2 cup each chopped green and red pepper
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 (30-ounce) package shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
Cook and drain sausage; set aside. Combine 1 1/2 cups cheese and remaining ingredients; mix well.
Spread in sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 20 to 25 minutes longer. Yields 10 to 12 servings.
Egg and cheese casserole3 cups seasoned croutons
15 eggs
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
2 tablespoons chives
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Evenly spread the croutons in the bottom of a sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Whisk eggs with remaining ingredients except cheese; stir in cheese and pour over croutons.
Cover and chill 8 hours, stirring once. Uncover, stir and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yields 8 to 10 servings.
