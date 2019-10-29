I saw some cute apple skulls for Halloween. Only problem is they take three weeks from start to finish. Halloween is tomorrow, so I’ve come up with some easier ways to give the young and not so young a fun dinner before trick-or-treating.
• Make your deviled eggs look like eyeballs simply by placing a sliced ripe olive on top. Make them bloodshot by adding strips of pimento. Making the filling green means they look creepy.
• Prepare pizza for dinner and arrange the cheese on top in a spiderweb design — or mozzarella can be cut into ghost shapes before it’s placed on the pizza.
• For stuffed peppers, choose orange peppers and cut a jack-o’-lantern face in the side. Set the cut-off top back on to complete the look. The same face can be cut in your tortilla for quesadillas.
• Your bundt pan make a perfect pumpkin shaped cake. Invert it onto a serving plate, add some orange frosting and an inverted ice cream cone frosted green. So cute!
• Coat the outside of a bread bowl with dark-tinted cream cheese or butter, fill with soup and enjoy eating from a witch’s cauldron.
• Mix up some candy corn cupcakes by dividing a prepared cake mix into thirds. Leave one white, tint one yellow and one orange. Pour in layers of orange, yellow then white and bake. You could also use a yellow cake divided in half with half tinted orange. Then frost with white frosting to complete the candy corn look.
• Any white dip can easily become slime with the addition of green food coloring.
• Something as simple as spaghetti and meatballs can be worms and eyeballs.
• Cut crescent rolls into strips and wrap around hot dogs for a mummy effect pigs in a blanket. Serve with two mustard dots for eyes.
• Rice Krispies treats are the ultimate Halloween treat. Tint the marshmallow or throw some fall colored candy or candy corn into the mix to make it holiday appropriate.
If you have bought trick-or-treat candy, my hope for you is that you bought your favorite and have lots left in the bowl Friday morning.
Our first recipe is a Halloween take on a ham and cheese sandwich, thanks to the crescent rolls. The haystacks are easy no-bake crunchy creatures. These recipes are from womansday.com.
Happy Halloween, and happy eating.
---------------------------------------------
Crescent mummy
1 can crescent rolls
4 slices cheddar cheese
8 slices deli ham
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
2 medium, pitted ripe olives
Unroll dough onto sprayed baking sheet; press perforations to seal. Place cheese, overlapping slightly, down center of dough, leaving a 1-inch border at each end. Top with ham.
With sharp knife, make cuts 1-inch apart on long side of dough rectangle to within 1/2 inch of filling. Alternately cross strips over filling. Bring short ends over filling and press to seal.
In small bowl, beat egg and water; brush on dough. Top with olives for eyes. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
---------------------------------------
Haystack creatures
1 (5-ounce) can thin chow mein noodles
8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1/2 cup vanilla frosting
Jelly beans or other candy
Melt chocolate in microwave according to package directions. Place noodles in large bowl and pour chocolate over noodles; toss gently to coat evenly. Drop 10 heaping spoonfuls on parchment lined baking sheet. Chill 20 to 30 minutes or until set.
Place frosting in reusable plastic bag. Snip off corner and add two eyes to haystack. Snip candy and place in frosting for eyeballs. Yields 10.
Address correspondence to Cheryle Finley, c/o The Joplin Globe, P.O. Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.