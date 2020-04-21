Our daughter, Sarah, has been our quarantine police the past few weeks, and we are grateful. Aside from a few curbside food pick-ups, we have been able to stay home while she makes sure we have what we need.
We give her our grocery order, and she sees that it is filled when she receives her own order. Before we get the ordered items, she disinfects all of the items one at a time. A shortcut she learned was removing outside boxes as she is able. Cream cheese, cracker and cereal outer boxes can be discarded, and the inner containers aren't touched until she has disposed of the sacks and packaging, disinfected the counter area, changed clothes, washed and disinfected her hands and can put the groceries away. She goes through a lot to keep us healthy.
While she never complains, thinking about foods that have a longer shelf life will assure us food is available when needed and Sarah doesn't have to go through her disinfecting ritual as often. With the help of andthenwesaved.com, let's talk about some food that will last a long time between grocery store visits and how to store them.
• Potatoes: my favorite food on the planet. Kept at about 40 degrees and in a dark place, spuds will last up to four months if you have enough to last that long without being eaten.
• Beans: Canned beans are good for two to three years on the shelf and dried for several months. I find canned navy beans with a little ham added hit the spot when you need a last-minute meal. Add some cornbread for a filling dinner.
• Rice: Brown rice will keep as long as two years in the fridge or freezer, while other rice will be good just as long kept in the cabinet.
• Peanut butter: a staple in most homes. Stored in a cool, dry place, it's good to go for a couple of years.
• Cabbage: Wrap the cabbage in plastic and put it in the crisper for up to two months.
• Apples: Keep the apples in the plastic bag and store in the crisper for a month or more. Eat the larger apples first because they spoil faster than the smaller ones.
• Carrots: To absorb moisture, place a paper towel in the plastic bag with the carrots. They will last several weeks.
• Pasta: always a good item to have on hand. Keep dry pasta in a cool, dry place for up to eight months.
• Beets: Cut off the green and store in a perforated plastic bag in the crisper for four months.
• Naval oranges: These will stay good in the crisper for up to two months.
I'm looking forward to things getting back to normal. I just need to make sure I have enough crisper and cool, dry space available.
Several years ago, Barbara Scheerer spent time cutting out recipes, placing them in plastic sleeves and making a wonderful book of recipes for me. I revisit this book every once in a while, and it's time once again to browse.
I found the German pizza recipe, and it's a one-skillet delight. Use thawed frozen shredded hash browns if you are looking for a shortcut.
With five simple ingredients, you can quickly have a big bite of chocolate goodness with the cookies. This makes a lot of cookies, and you will need them all.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
-------------------------------------
German pizza
1 pound ground beef
1/2 medium onion, chopped
1/2 green pepper, diced
1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
6 medium potatoes, peeled and finely grated
3 beaten eggs
1/3 cup milk
2 cups shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese
Over medium heat in 12-inch skillet, brown beef with onion and green pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Remove from skillet; drain. Reduce heat to low. Melt butter and spread potatoes over butter and sprinkle with remaining salt. Top with beef. Combine eggs and milk; pour over all.
Cook, uncovered, until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Top with cheese; cover and heat until cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
---------------------------------
Chocolate shortbread
1 cup butter or margarine, room temperature
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
1/3 cup powdered sugar
Dash salt
1 1/2 cups flour
In large bowl, cream butter until light and fluffy; blend in remaining ingredients. Drop by rounded teaspoonful 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Bake at 300 degrees for about 18 minutes or until set. Yields about 4 dozen.
