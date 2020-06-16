To celebrate Father's Day, we are talking bacon because my dad believed bacon is its own separate food group.
Growing up, our kitchen smelled of cooked bacon more often than not. Maybe that's one reason Mom's cast-iron skillet was so well seasoned.
Let me start by letting you know my bacon of choice is the already cooked and ready for the microwave kind. Thirty seconds to a minute cooking time for five or six strips and you have a BLT. The toast might take longer to fix than the bacon.
More expensive than raw, this bacon can be cooked on a paper towel. And there's really no splatter, so clean up is easy and worth the added cost for me. My impatience and laziness play right into the benefits of microwave bacon.
Frying the bacon on the stovetop is a proven winner, especially if you are wanting bacon grease. Remove the bacon from the fridge 15 to 20 minutes before cooking to get to room temperature for best results, and don't preheat your skillet. Fry it in a cold skillet over medium heat for eight to 12 minutes.
Microwaving raw bacon will take four to five minutes on high. Line a microwave-safe plate with paper towels, then cover the single layer of bacon with more paper towels.
Many swear by the oven method. It is perfect for serving a large group or my dad. Start with a cold oven, and bake in a regular oven at 375 to 400 degrees or convection oven at 325 to 350 degrees. This will take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper or cooking spray, or you can catch the grease by placing the bacon on a cooling rack set in a rimmed baking sheet.
No matter the method, length of cooking time will vary with the sweetness of the bacon as well as the thickness. Some bacon is paper thin and some thick cut, so your preference will dictate cooking time.
Amp up your bacon with brown sugar sweetness. The pepper adds a lot of flavor too. This recipe is from allrecipes.com.
Young and old will like the pinwheels from Taste of Home. Be sure your bacon is crisp, and medium crumbled works well. I've also made these with cooked sausage. Usually omit the onions and sprinkle the dressing with a little onion powder.
Wishing you a wonderful week, and happy eating.
-------------------------------------
Sugar and spice bacon
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon pepper
1 pound thick cut bacon
Place first 4 ingredients in resealable plastic bag and shake to mix. Add bacon, a few strips at a time, and shake to coat. Place in single layer on baking sheet or broiler pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or to desired doneness. Yields 6 servings.
-------------------------------------
Bacon cheddar pinwheels
1 can crescent rolls
2 tablespoons ranch dressing
4 slices bacon, crisp and crumbled
1/2 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup chopped green onions
Unroll dough; separate into 2 long rectangles. Press each into a 12-by-4-inch rectangle, pressing perforations to seal. Spread dressing over dough to edges. Sprinkle each with remaining ingredients.
Start at short side and roll up; press edges to seal. Use serrated knife to cut each roll into 8 slices. Place cut side down on ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 17 minutes or until edges are deep brown. Immediately remove from baking sheet and serve warm. Yields 16 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.