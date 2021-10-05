And in the blink of an eye, it's fall, which means the season for lots of festivals. As a lifelong Carthaginian, the Maple Leaf Festival is near and dear to my heart.
On Saturday, babies and toddlers can show off at their pageants, and that evening, Music Under the Maples presents Octoberfest with its food trucks, live music and family games in Central Park.
Sunday, you can help pick a chili cook-off winner and enter your dog in the dog show or Dachshund Dash, all at Central Park. Visit the quilt show at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care. Maple Leaf royalty will be chosen that day at the Carthage R-9 auditorium.
Wednesday's Night of Praise and Thursday's Three Minutes of Fame lip sync are always popular, as is Friday's Fair Acres Family Y's 5K race. Cruise night at the 66 Drive-In Theater on Friday evening offers live entertainment, door prizes and food.
Saturday, Oct. 16, is the big day for Maple Leaf. There is a car show and swap meet at Kellogg Lake, an antique tractor show at Central Park, live music on the square and the Marching Band Festival at David Haffner stadium. There are concessions and arts and crafts around the beautiful Carthage square and the Maple Leaf Parade starts at 9 a.m. with all the favorite entries.
There really is something for everyone. Check out www.carthagemapleleaf.com for times and more info. I hope to see you at many of the venues.
When we walked into the Sarcoxie Senior Center last Saturday, my first thought was that for the past 19 months I had really missed that smell of their fried chicken.
It was wonderful to once again enjoy their monthly Senior Center fundraiser featuring fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, salad, homemade rolls and pie. Their volunteers are the best. Held the first Saturday of each month, I begin looking forward to the next month as soon as we have enjoyed the previous one. I would love to see you there November 6.
Today I'm sharing one of my most popular recipes that I share each week around this time. My friend Cindy Harding served this soup many years ago and it's been a family favorite since that day. It's good prepared the day before and put in your slow cooker the next morning — perfect for when you get home from the Maple Leaf festivities.
Last month, Cindy hosted our bunco group and, among other delicious foods, served up some ranger cookies. She didn't have any coconut when she mixed them up, and I think I prefer them that way. I also think a cup of mini chocolate chips could be added.
Happy Maple Leaf, and happy eating.
Taco soup
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes
- 1 can niblets corn
- 1 package taco seasoning
- 1 envelope ranch dressing mix
- 2 1/2 cups water
- 3 cans pinto beans
Brown ground beef; drain. Combine all ingredients in large pot. Simmer for 30 minutes.
Ranger cookies
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup butter, soft
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups oatmeal
- 1 cup coconut
- 2 cups Rice Krispies
In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
In large bowl, beat together butter, sugars and vanilla until creamy. Beat in eggs. Gradually add flour mixture. Stir in remaining ingredients.
Roll into small balls and flatten with hands. Bake on ungreased baking sheets at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Yields 4 dozen.
