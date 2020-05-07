I don't just look at May 7 as my birthday. I look at May as my birthday month. I love to celebrate being born. And, tomorrow is the 68th time I have been lucky enough to celebrate.
May has always been a celebration month in my family. My grandson Atlas' birthday is on May 11. He will be 15 years old and a high school sophomore this fall. He loves baseball, is more than ready to drive and loves goulash, ramen noodles, mac and cheese, chocolate milk, chocolate cake and Sprite.
My sister Sue's birthday is on the 28th, my grandmother's was on the 9th, That Joplin Woman's was on the 10th and there was always Mother's Day in the mix.
When I worked at the Carthage Police Department, LaVerne Williams, Chief Ellefsen and my dear friend Margaret Mullikin all had birthdays within a week of mine. At MSW Inc., with less than 20 employees back then, Rick Brust, Steve Lingenfelter and Elvie Stark all had birthdays on May 7. I loved sharing my birthday with them.
Growing up, I usually chose vegetable soup for my birthday dinner. Mom's was especially good because she made it with leftover roast. She was a great cook and cooked three delicious meals a day for over 50 years and yet I always chose soup. The birthday cake was chocolate. I don't remember my mother ever making a layer cake. It was always a 9-by-13, which was just fine and probably my dad's preference..
Mother's Day is always a celebration. Miss my mom everyday but memories can bring a smile when I can't call her. If your mom is still with you and close by, make her breakfast, if possible. I think breakfast can be a real treat, and is usually easy for even those who don't find the kitchen a user friendly room. If you can't be together because of current restrictions, a homemade gift certificate for later will work just fine.
First up today we have a chocolate cake from sweetlittlebluebird.com for me and Atlas. No need to dirty up the mixer beaters or even a bowl with this one and no eggs or milk. This reminds me of the Betty Crocker snackin cake from the '70s. You put the enclosed ingredients into the supplied baking tray, added water, stirred and baked. It made a nice little cake, just right for snacking.
I saw an ad selling a snacking cake box, just the broken down box, no ingredients or tray, and the asking price is $20 plus $3 shipping. You never know what you should be saving.
The peach cobbler is a recipe my mom made for many years and was my favorite. Again, mixed up in the baking dish so very little clean-up. Mom used only the canned peaches, but I add the pie filling for more peachy goodness. I halve the peach slices, just because I like the smaller bites.
The brittle cracker cookie is from That Joplin Woman. She was a wonderful cook, too. She would rotate serving mac and cheese and hash brown casserole, just to keep everyone happy. I was happiest when it was the potato's turn. These crackers are really addictive.
I have never tried it with butterscotch chips for obvious reasons but I'm sure it is delicious. I sometimes stick these back into the oven for a minute or two to melt the chips — just speeds it up a bit. I also use pecans but you can use your favorite nut or substitute chopped pretzels, toffee bits or any chopped candy.
Happy Mother's Day and happy eating.
-----------------------------------------
Depression-era crazy cake
1 1/2 cups flour
3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla
5 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup water
Mix first 5 ingredients in 8-inch square baking dish. Make 2 small and one large depression in dry ingredients. Pour vinegar in one small dent and vanilla in the other and the oil in the large one. Pour water over all and mix well. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until tests done with toothpick. Yields 9 servings.
---------------------------------------
Peach cobbler
1/2 cup butter
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 can peach halves, half drained
1 can peach pie filling
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in oven in 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Mix dry ingredients with milk; pour evenly over melted butter. Do not stir. Carefully pour peaches and pie filling evenly over batter. Do not stir. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
-----------------------------------------
Brittle cracker cookie
40 saltine crackers
1/2 pound butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 (6 ounce) package chocolate or butterscotch chips
1 cup chopped nuts
Cover bottom of 10-by-13-by-1-inch jelly roll pan with foil. Arrange crackers in single layer on foil. Combine butter and brown sugar in saucepan; bring to boil and boil 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla with a wooden spoon. Spread evenly over crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until crackers float. Remove from oven and sprinkle chips evenly over top. Let sit 4 or 5 minutes or until softened. Spread evenly over crackers. Sprinkle with nuts. Cool in refrigerator to harden then break into pieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.