Kerosene pickles. I'll bet very few of us don't remember Aunt Bee, an otherwise fabulous cook, producing virtually inedible pickles and losing the blue ribbon to Clara. That episode may have been the influence for my determination to never make a batch of pickles. If she failed, how could I hope to succeed?
As we celebrate 60 years of "The Andy Griffith Show," we look to "Aunt Bee's Mayberry Cookbook" for some fond memories. Besides the favorite cast and crew recipes, there are rare photos and backstage tidbits. I don't own the book but was able to round up some of the 300 recipes it offers.
Let's bring back some memories while talking about food with some of the recipe names — very clever if you are a fan of the show, which frequently involved food:
• Barney's hot plate chili.
• Opie's carrot top cake.
• Helen's honor rolls.
• Morelli's pounded steak dinner.
• Karate cashew chicken.
• Gomer's banana bread Pyle.
• Hollister's hoppin' John.
• Thelma Lou's cashew fudge.
I can see Aunt Bee serving some of these dishes at the family dinner table or carrying them to the courthouse in a picnic basket for lunch. While there may be recipes featuring Andy, I failed to find any, probably because of his lack of cooking expertise. Think scrambled eggs resembling charcoal briquets.
Barney has always been my favorite, from trying to sing to memorizing the preamble to the Constitution. But as I watch every time it's on, I find Floyd to be quite comical. Pan-fried flounder Floyd is named for him. It's a great ensemble that was perfect in every way.
In honor of Goober's hat and Barney's suit, today's recipes are easy and tasty. Serve up some Mayberry this week in honor of an American classic.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Baked Goober beanies
2 (1-pound) cans pork and beans, partially drained
3/4 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons dry mustard
5 slices bacon, chopped
1/2 cup ketchup
Empty 1 can of beans into 1 1/2 quart casserole dish. Mix brown sugar and mustard. Sprinkle half over beans; repeat. Top with bacon and ketchup. Bake at 325 degrees for 2 1/2 hours. Serves 4 to 6.
Barney's salt and pepper steak
1 1/2 pounds sirloin steak, cut into thin slices
1/2 cup oil
1 onion, chopped
1 green onion, chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup water
3 tablespoons soy sauce
Heat oil in skillet; add steak and cook until browned. Pour out some of the oil and add remaining ingredients.
Cover and cook 30 to 35 minutes, until sauce thickens. Serve over cooked rice. Serves 4 to 6.
