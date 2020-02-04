Oreos. Cheetos. Ruffles. Fritos. Velveeta. Pop Tarts.
When making our grocery list, how many of us write chocolate sandwich cookies, crunchy cheese snacks, rippled potato chips, corn chips, processed cheese or toaster pastries? There are lots of brand names we associate with being a product even though we may not purchase that name brand.
Another product most of us associate with its name is Miracle Whip. Maybe because it's really Miracle Whip salad dressing, and it's confusing to call it just salad dressing.
When it comes to Miracle Whip, there's also the mayonnaise camp to be considered. While some say the two are almost always interchangeable, some recipes calling for mayo suffer if Miracle Whip is substituted.
First introduced at the Chicago World's Fair in 1933, Miracle Whip was less expensive than mayo during depression times, and folks got hooked on its sweeter taste. Because most of us grew up with Miracle Whip and tend to stick with childhood options, it's a popular choice, and mayonnaise can throw off the taste of a sandwich if you switch it up.
Anything labeled mayonnaise must contain at least 65% vegetable oil. With more additives and about half the fat of mayo, Miracle Whip automatically differs from mayo.
Last year, Americans bought 177 million gallons of mayonnaise. That's enough to fill 268 Olympic-size swimming pools, making it the best-selling condiment. Miracle Whip, on the other hand, is beaten in sales by salsa, which is also considered a condiment.
Miracle Whip got my attention this week when I came across my "Good Food Ideas with Miracle Whip" cookbook. We are all familiar with Miracle Whip on sandwiches and in salads and dips, but it's also called for in some egg roll, chicken, pork and rice dishes. It adds a nice tangy taste where it isn't expected.
Today's two recipes come from that cookbook and put the Miracle Whip to good use.
Add a 1/2 cup toasted chopped walnuts to the coleslaw just before serving if desired. For a honey mustard slaw variation, omit the apples and cinnamon, and add 1 cup shredded carrots and 2 teaspoons mustard.
For the one-dish dinner, you can make it ahead to the point of baking. Cover with foil and refrigerate. To serve, bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 20 more minutes. Substitute chicken for the turkey and make it easy with rotisserie chicken.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
----------------------------------------
Cinnamon apple coleslaw
3 cups shredded green cabbage
2 cups shredded red cabbage
1 1/2 cups chopped apples
1 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Combine all ingredients and mix lightly. Cover and chill. Yields 6 servings.
------------------------------------------
Parmesan turkey divan
1/4 cup margarine or butter
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
1/3 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen broccoli spears, thawed and drained
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
6 sliced cooked turkey, 1/4 inch thick
Melt margarine in saucepan over low heat; blend in flour. Gradually add milk; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in salad dressing. Arrange broccoli in 8-by-12-inch baking dish and sprinkle with half the cheese. Top with turkey, salad dressing mixture and remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Yields 6 to 8 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.