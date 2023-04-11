Friday is Carthage’s Food Truck Friday 2023 kickoff. The first event of the year, sponsored by MSSU, is planned to “turn Central Park green and gold.”
Katie Fields, of Experience Carthage, is the one setting all the action in motion.
“Food trucks and our table vendors are important,” she said. “We want to focus on community engagement and ways to enhance this monthly city event.”
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Friday of each month from April through October.
If you have an idea of possibly wanting to be on the selling side of a food truck, there are some important things to consider when forming a business plan.
First is the food truck itself. It can be self-contained like a motor home or can be a separate trailer. You can buy new or used, or you can build it yourself. Expect to pay $40,000 to over $100,000, depending on your needs and wants.
Your portable kitchen is traditionally less expensive than brick and mortar, but still quite an investment. Orange and yellow are touted as the best colors to incorporate on the exterior design.
The food truck equipment will vary slightly by what’s needed to fulfill the menu. Fryers, grills, microwaves and a fridge are pretty standard. Then you need the prep and cooking utensils, as well as serving containers.
The menu is important for attracting customers. It should be somewhat limited, because you aren’t going to have a ton of storage space for ingredients and supplies. Additionally, your specialty can make you a go-to spot even with limited inventory.
You will want to first check out the competition so you don’t oversaturate with one offering over other possibilities.
Permits, licenses and insurance are another expense. The permits and licenses costs vary depending on local laws. Checking requirements for the area you are wanting to serve will serve you well. Location is important for success but may be limited because of legal compliance. Marketing is another consideration made less expensive thanks to social media.
Gas, equipment maintenance and replacement are added expenses, and so is staffing. You will want to be sure to like your co-workers, because the confined space can be up close and personal.
The importance of food safety is kept in check by inspections. Serving safe food is as important as serving tasty food.
While food trucks are efficient for cooking in a small space, we can appreciate our kitchens with their storage and elbow room. But thank goodness for those who follow their food truck dream.
Celebrate peach cobbler day tomorrow with one of my favorite recipes from my mom. I always chop the peaches a little smaller just because it makes it seem like there are more of them.
The dip in the pork chop recipe, adapted from accidentalhappybaker.com, can be switched up with any sour cream-based dip such as bacon and cheddar or chive.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Easy peach cobbler
1 stick butter
1 cup flour
2 cups sugar
1 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1 (15-ounce) can sliced peaches
1 can peach pie filling
Melt butter in 9-by-13-inch baking dish while oven preheats to 375 degrees. Combine peaches and pie filling; pour over butter.
Combine remaining ingredients. Pour the combined ingredients evenly over peaches without stirring. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Yields 10 servings.
Smothered pork chops
8 boneless pork chops
1 (8-ounce) container French onion dip
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 can French-fried onions
Place chops in single layer in sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Cover chops evenly with dip, sprinkle with cheese and then onions.
Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 minutes more. Bake to interior temperature of at least 145 degrees to 160 degrees for well done. Yields 8 servings.
