I'm old.
I thought "LOL" must mean "lots of laughs" (I was close). I also thought Doobie was the last name of the Doobie Brothers. You know, like the Everly Brothers. Not even close on that one.
I don't understand why every home now has to have an open concept. Perhaps it's for those with young kids. I didn't have an open concept and never lost Sarah, but maybe I was just lucky.
I wonder who deemed popcorn ceilings the ultimate in undesirability. My daughter Sarah says they are bad because they catch and hold dust. I say that just makes them look a little darker and shadowy, adding what I call character.
People are looking for bright bedrooms with lots of windows. I'm not sure what these people need with all the sunlight streaming into their bedroom unless it doubles as an office, but I favor some sun blocking so I can sleep in easier if I so wish.
Kitchens with huge islands are in demand now. Don't get me wrong: A big, roomy kitchen can make you smile but isn't necessary for turning out great meals.
I love my kitchen. It's not the biggest but it's just right for me, and it's gigantic compared with the kitchen sizes when I grew up. Before she got new cabinets, Mom's kitchen offered maybe 4 feet of counter space, 2 feet on each side of the stove. Both Grandma Evans and Grandma Chick had small kitchens but were the best cooks ever, besides my mother and mother-in-law.
Grandma Evans has been gone almost 50 years, and I often think how much she would have loved the microwave oven. She had very little counter space but made it work, raising a large family and cooking large meals. I grew up next door and very often ate dinner with my grandparents then scooted home for our family dinner. I never gave a second thought to the size of the kitchen.
Grandma Chick, my mom's mother, had a kitchen about the size of my bathroom. And it isn't a huge bathroom. Her kitchen was virtually a one-person work area with a stove, sink, refrigerator, a built-in cabinet and a metal table. I always looked forward to dinner at her house because I knew it would be a treat. She lived into the microwave era and loved it; she regularly fixed homemade TV dinners, usually chicken and rice.
This past weekend, there was a chili cook-off in Carthage's Central Park. We enjoyed delicious chili cooked in a pot over a single propane flame, all seasoned and cooked to perfection on-sight on a beautiful fall Sunday. I think about the chuck wagon cooks who served up meals for the cowhands with just a wood fire or the fireplaces that were used for warmth as well as cooking meals.
Makes me think we can get along with a lot less in our kitchens, but aren't we lucky to be living with the modern conveniences? I'm sure I would make do with less, but please don't take away my slow cookers. I'm old but not stupid.
Here we are smack-dab in the middle of the Carthage Maple Leaf Festival. I hope you have been able to enjoy some of the events and look forward to lots more fun to come. Today's recipes are perfect for Maple Leaf weekend and your slow cooker.
Grandma Evans used to make hamburger vegetable soup, and it was maybe one of the reasons I always requested vegetable soup for my birthday dinner. Mom used beef chunks, and Grandma used ground beef. I loved them both. This recipe, from togetherasfamily.com, reminds me of Grandma and begs to be eaten with liquid-sopping bread. A nice change from stew meat.
For dessert, get out the slow cooker and make a pudding cake. The fudge will be on the bottom so be sure to scoop deep to serve. The recipe says the peanuts and ice cream are optional, but maybe they should be mandatory. This recipe is from "I Can Make That! in My Slow Cooker."
See you at the Maple Leaf parade, and happy eating.
--------------------------------------------
Hamburger vegetable soup
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups peeled and diced potatoes
2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans beef broth
1 can tomato soup
1 (15-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
1 (16-ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
Salt and pepper to taste
In soup pot, brown beef with onion, garlic, and salt until no longer pink; drain. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Bring to boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Cover and simmer at least 30 minutes on stove top or 4 to 6 hours on low in slow cooker. Yields 6 to 8 servings.
-------------------------------------------
Peanut fudge pudding cake
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
2/3 cup milk
1/2 cup peanut butter
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup boiling water
Chopped nuts (optional)
Vanilla ice cream (optional)
Spray inside of slow cooker with vegetable spray. Combine flour, 1/2 cup sugar and baking powder in medium bowl. Stir in milk, peanut butter, oil and vanilla until well-blended; pour into slow cooker.
Combine remaining 1/2 cup sugar and cocoa in small bowl; stir in water. Pour over batter. Do not stir. Cover and cook on low 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.
Turn off heat and let stand 10 minutes. Scoop into serving dishes or invert onto large serving platter. Serve warm with nuts and ice cream, if desired. Yields 4 servings.
