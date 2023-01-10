Bet you didn’t know today is milk day. I also bet you didn’t know there are 15 different types of milk. Choosing the right one for you is easier with a few facts. Here’s some milk info from purewow.com:
• Whole: This is the definition of milk to most of us. It is pasteurized and homogenized, and contains around 3.25% milk fat. Reduced-fat milk contains 2% milk fat, hence its 2% label. Low-fat is 1% milk fat.
• Nonfat: This milk starts as whole then becomes a little more watery when the fat is skimmed off.
• Raw: Straight from the cow, there is no heating for pasteurizing and homogenizing. Its taste can vary depending on the cows producing it.
• Lactose free: Great for those who are lactose intolerant, this milk is missing the natural sugar in milk. Lactase is added to eliminate the lactose while retaining the nutrients.
• Buttermilk: Was originally the leftover liquid from churning butter. There’s added sugar, salt and stabilizers in whole milk that’s left to ferment. Buttermilk is distinctive by its consistency and tartness.
Condensed: Whole milk is heated until 60% of its water content is removed then it is sweetened with sugar. If not sweetened, it is evaporated milk.
Cashew: Plant based and naturally sweet, this milk is the result of cashews soaked and blended with water. It can be sweetened or unsweetened.
Oat: Dairy free as well as free of most allergens, this milk comes from oats soaked and blended with water, then strained.
Toned: Not a milk most of us are familiar with, this is found mainly in South Asia and India. Skimmed milk is added to rich, full-cream buffalo milk, resulting in lower fat content.
Goat: With more protein, and slightly less cholesterol and saturated fat, this milk is a popular alternative to cow’s milk. Though not as mild as cow’s milk, there is less lactose and it is easier to digest.
Rice: Another plant-based milk, rice milk is free of most common allergens and naturally sweet but has a higher calorie and lower protein count.
Hemp: This is a little talked about milk. Hemp seeds are soaked and blended with water and the milk has none of the hemp side effects.
Coconut: Thick and creamy, as you would guess, this milk comes from the coconut meaty flesh. Boasting a pleasant taste, this milk is high in calcium, fiber and potassium.
Soy: This milk is popular with those with dairy, nut and gluten allergies. Low in saturated fat, cholesterol and calories, it is creamy, nutritious and tasty.
With so many choices, there’s sure to be milk that’s just right for you.
The “Too-Good-To-Be-Leftovers” cookbook, selling for $1.25 almost 50 years ago, is a timeless collection of dinner ideas using chicken, turkey, ham and steak. These are easy dinners that are not fancy but are full of flavor.
The chicken casserole can use leftover chicken or turkey. Serve a rotisserie chicken one night and use the leftovers for this dish the next. Leftover steak is served up for stroganoff in just a few minutes in our second dinner. I hope you enjoy both of these adapted recipes.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chicken broccoli casserole
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup flour
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon grated onion
Salt and pepper to taste
4 cups diced cooked chicken or turkey
1 (10 ounce) package frozen broccoli, cooked and drained
Paprika
Lightly mix mayonnaise and flour in a saucepan. Gradually blend in broth, milk, onion, salt and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in meat.
Arrange broccoli in an 8-by-8-inch square, sprayed baking dish. Cover with chicken mixture; sprinkle with paprika. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until heated through. Yields 4 servings.
Steak stroganoff
3 tablespoons butter
2 cups sliced cooked steak
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 (4 ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 cup real mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup beef broth
Hot cooked rice or noodles
Melt butter in a skillet. Add next 5 ingredients and cook over medium high heat, stirring frequently, until onions are soft, about 5 minutes.
Mix together mayonnaise, sour cream and broth; stir into meat mixture. Cook over low heat until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve over rice or noodles. Yields 4 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.