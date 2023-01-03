Take a dream and a guesthouse, and four years later, if you are Barb Dohmen, you have converted the guesthouse and are ready to open Doughmen Kitchen, a hands-on cooking school.
My daughter Sarah and I were able to attend the second class offered by the school, charcuterie/party platters. We not only left the class with huge smiles, we made and kept two meat and cheese boards and a fruit and a veggie tray.
The 2 1/2 hour class allowed us and the other eight participants to make our own boards by learning some easy techniques to make them look special as we sampled some of the wares. We learned the entire process from what to look for when purchasing ingredients to covering the entire board. It is amazing the number of ways you can slice a cucumber or a block of cheese.
During our break we were served a hot right-out-of-the-oven chicken pot pie. No wonder we left smiling.
Geared for all levels of cooking knowledge, Doughmen Kitchen has commercial ovens but the cooking and prep areas are set up to more resemble our home kitchens.
"This is a place with no judgement," Barb said, noting that both beginners and experienced cooks can learn from and enjoy the classes. "I want everyone to be comfortable."
A native of Ghana, Barb came to Joplin 10 years ago from Iowa where she specialized in catering.
"When I came to Joplin I found that I had to drive to find the closest cooking schools as they were Kansas City or Tulsa," Barb said. "There was nothing close."
Barb set out to change that. She leads some of the classes and has enlisted two qualified chefs who are just as passionate about cooking and teaching to assist with the instruction.
Kristy Fisher, owner of Cherry Party Platters, is a graduate of the Culinary Arts Le Cordon Bleu Portland and boasts 15 years as an executive chef. Kristy is just as enthusiastic about making food look eye-appealing as she is about making it taste good.
"I have owned three businesses," Kristy said. "Two were catering businesses and I owned a pizza business in Noel."
While Barb and Kristy handle the bulk of the classes, Chef Jakob is in charge of the sushi offerings.
With at least 20 options each month, choices range from decadent desserts and filling appetizers to dinner on a dime and bread making. Most classes are a one-time session, but future plans include a six-week series covering essentials.
If you are interested in learning more, find Doughmen Kitchen on Facebook or at doughmenkitchen.com or call 417-385-3393. Sign up for a class and you will leave smiling, too.
Barb was gracious enough to share one of her favorite recipes. I hope you enjoy it. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Doughmen Kitchen hot noodle dish
- 2 1/2 cups or 12 ounces egg noodles, uncooked
- 8 strips bacon, chopped, cooked crisp
- 2 tablespoons reserved bacon grease
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside.
Cook bacon in skillet until crisp. Remove bacon and all but 2 tablespoons of bacon grease from the skillet. Saute onion and celery in bacon grease until softened. Turn stove off.
In a jar with a lid add 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon flour, 1/8 teaspoon ground mustard, 1/2 cup water and 1/4 cup white vinegar. Shake well and add to skillet with onion and celery.
Cook on medium heat for 4 minutes. Stir in noodles, chopped bacon and dried parsley; cook and stir until heated through. Remove from heat and serve.
